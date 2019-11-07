Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Major boxing tournament this Friday as season draws to close

The Co. Derry Boxing Board will present a major tournament in the Maldron Hotel this Friday, November 8 featuring a Co. Derry Select against a Tyrone and Fermanagh mixed Select.

Nash and Quigley will be special guests at Donegal boxing awards

Major boxing tournament this Friday as season draws to close

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Co. Derry Boxing Board will present a major tournament in the Maldron Hotel this Friday, November 8 featuring a Co. Derry Select against a Tyrone and Fermanagh mixed Select.
It promises to be a night of quality boxing with Derry professionals, Brett McGinty, Sean McGlinchey, Conor Coyle in attendance along with former European champion Charlie Nash to honour local boxers who will be presented with their awards for the past year.
Indeed, it’s been a year to remember for many, including Ethan McCaul, the promising young boxer who recently impressed in a win over Hull’s Teddy Jackson.
Another young boxer who has enjoyed a fine season is Oakleaf’s Adam McIvor, who is an All-Ireland schools champion.
There are 15 bouts down for decision and among those taking part will be St. Joseph’s.
This is a great opportunity for the Derry public to recognise some of the best boxers about and also to see some great boxing action.
The Ulster Council President Kevin Duffy will also be present.
Doors open at 7.30 pm.
Admission is €8 for adults and €5 for children.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at news@derrynow.com

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie