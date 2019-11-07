Major boxing tournament this Friday as season draws to close

The Co. Derry Boxing Board will present a major tournament in the Maldron Hotel this Friday, November 8 featuring a Co. Derry Select against a Tyrone and Fermanagh mixed Select.

It promises to be a night of quality boxing with Derry professionals, Brett McGinty, Sean McGlinchey, Conor Coyle in attendance along with former European champion Charlie Nash to honour local boxers who will be presented with their awards for the past year.

Indeed, it’s been a year to remember for many, including Ethan McCaul, the promising young boxer who recently impressed in a win over Hull’s Teddy Jackson.

Another young boxer who has enjoyed a fine season is Oakleaf’s Adam McIvor, who is an All-Ireland schools champion.

There are 15 bouts down for decision and among those taking part will be St. Joseph’s.

This is a great opportunity for the Derry public to recognise some of the best boxers about and also to see some great boxing action.

The Ulster Council President Kevin Duffy will also be present.

Doors open at 7.30 pm.

Admission is €8 for adults and €5 for children.