Acorns' Geraldine and Pat Mallon take part in Nice marathon

Geraldine and Pat Mallon.
Portrush Parkrun
Results
Darren and Joanne Irwin. 21.16
Joanne Irwin. 29.21
MUSA parkrun results
Volunteers are very hard to get week after week, thanks to everyone that steps forward to help. This weeks volunteers were:
Irwin Speirs, Marina Abbott, Alan Shaw, Tanya Shaw, Donna Muldoon
Gary McGucken, Oliver Murphy,
Results:
Vinnie McKenna 17.13 PB
- 2nd overall
Gordon Linton 19.32
Kevin Darragh 20.37
Ilze Pastare 20.44 1st Lady
Alan Shaw 20.59
Marsha Abbott 21.22 - 3rd Lady
Dermot Mitchell 21.31
Roger McLean 21.46
Suzanne Bigmore 22.03
Conor Gillespie 22.26 PB
Robin Abbott 22.32
Ian Hobson 22.45
Lisa Simpson 22.53
Kevin Bigmore 23.34
Donna Patterson 24.32
Wendy Wensley 24.53
Rosalin Bowman 24.57
Donna Muldoon 26.24
Damien Kelly 26.25
Edel Kidd 26.49
Craig Badger 27.01
Rowan Park 27.01
Erika Kudrenko 27.39
Judith Black 29.03
Trevor Dallas 30.18
Diane Carey 31.07
Johnny Dowie 31.32
Dean Caskey 33.34
Mary Devlin 35.26
Bronagh Stockman 35.27
Helen Steenson 37.14
Ruth Ruddell 38.01
Charlotte Turner 39.55
Emily McLean 40.45
Diane Pastare 55.16
Nice Marathon
Breakfast 5K Fun Run
Geraldine and Pat Mallon having a little fun preparing for the shared marathon where Geraldine will run 13.1 miles and Pat will run the other 13.1 miles
85TH MCCONNELL SHIELD BALLYCLARE
MCCONNELL SHIELD WINNERS
Some of the guys travelled to Ballyclare to take part in the McConnell Shield hosted by East Antrim Harriers A.C. Conditions underfoot were good. First Acorn to finish the 5mile 5 lap course was new member Matthew in fifth place overall with Glenn straight after Matthew in 6th and Eoin closely following in eighth place, Darrell finished shortly after and then Johnny.
The close packing of the guys at the front meant they won the Senior Team McConnell Shield Prize. Very well done to all the guys,t his was a good training race for Matthew and Glenn who have upcoming Championship XC events.
Results:
Matthew Neill 28.15
Glenn Donnelly 28.26
Eoin Hughes 28.31
Darrell McKee 29.48
Johnny Dempsey t.b.c
Minnowburn Belfast
Born 2 Run 10K
It was a beautiful day at Minnowburn, Belfast, but there were very tough hills through the forest. Thanks for checking in Kate
Kate Semple. 46:13
Don Brownlee. 48:50
Decathlon 10k Belfast
It was a beautiful sunny if not a little chilly Sunday morning in Belfast
Results
Samantha Gates 1.01.13
Louise Donnelly 1.04.22
Alison Steel 1.06.53
