From the pool to the road - Meet Patricia White of Magherafelt club Spires CC

In the latest of our Athlete of the Week series, we meet Patricia White…

Age: 45

Clubs: Spires Cycling Club and Magherafelt Harriers

Occupation: Contract Risk Manager for Farrans Construction

What is your first memory of sport?

My first memory of any competitive sport would be swimming in the local galas.

Who was your idol growing up?

Growing up, the household athletes that I loved to watch would have been Sebastian Coe and Sharron Davies but my biggest idol was George Best.

Have you always been involved in sport?

Yes, but not always competitively.

How long have you been involved in cycling and when did you join the club?

I cycled when I was in my teens but only got back into it five years ago when I joined Spires CC.

Why did I start cycling?

I had started swimming again with the Masters in Greenvale Leisure Centre and had toyed with the idea of doing a triathlon and this was the main reason why I started cycling again.

What type of events do you compete in and what distances are involved?

I’ve competed in the Women’s Ulster Cycling League and in triathlon I have competed in all the distances except for the full Ironman.

Which one do you rank as your toughest?

My toughest challenge was IM Dun Laoghaire 70.3 mainly due to the weather conditions on the day. Although the bike route was challenging as it was through the Wicklow Mountains and up over the notorious Sally Gap, the weather conditions were horrendous on the day leading to a third of the participants not finishing the course.

What has been the most memorable so far?

My first ever cycle race. I finished 4th which was a great achievement as I was so new to racing.

What have been your main achievements to date?

Finishing 6th in the Women’s Ulster League in 2018 and finishing in the top ten in my AG in IM Dun Laoghaire.

What has been your highest point so far?

One of my highest points was running up the red carpet in IM Dun Laoghaire 70.3. Knowing that I had finished the race that I had trained so hard for was a great feeling.

What is your most disappointing point?

I can’t honestly say that I have ever been really disappointed in any of my races. I always learn from each race, but I juggle all this training with a full-time job and a young family of three, therefore crossing the finish line is always an achievement for me.

Have you had any injuries in your career?

I have had a few niggles but nothing serious. I do S&C and mobility work weekly which really helps to keep major injuries at bay.

How often do you train and what all does it entail?

I have found that consistency is key so I try to do 6 sessions a week in the three different disciplines with S&C and mobility twice weekly.

What are your targets for the rest of 2019?

Rest and Recovery and then I will start my base training for 2020

Is there a long term goal you have, something you have always wanted to achieve?

That was last year when I completed the IM 70.3 and Dublin Marathon.

What advice do you have for anyone who is thinking about taking up cycling?

The first thing I would advise is to join your local cycle club. The support and advice you can get from the members is fantastic and encouragement if you ever did want to dabble into the racing side of things. Cycling can be done competitively as well as for enjoyment and most clubs cater for both. There is no better feeling than clipping into your cleats and heading out on the road.

Is there someone in your club you wish to nominate for Athlete of the Week – email us on sport@derrypost.com