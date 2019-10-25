Big-scoring win for Limavady

Academy 12

Limavady 45

Both Limavady sides travelled this week to Mallusk to take on Academy. Last season Academy vied with Limavady and Clogher Valley for top spot in the league all year so Limavady expected a difficult encounter.

Limavady got off to a bright start which resulted in Ben Riley scoring from a fine individual effort when he broke clear from the half way line to touch down under the posts Luke Faulkner converted. For most of the first half the game was tightly fought until the 25th minute when Stewart Roddy ran in a score following good work from Luke Montgomery.

Luke Faulkner again converted. Just before half time Limavady scored two further tries which effectively killed the game off. Following a good break from Peter Wilson at scrum half Ben Riley was on his shoulder to take the try scoring pass. The bonus point try came when captain Jody McMurray spotted that the home defence had gone to sleep when he coolly strolled in under the posts. Luke again converted to take the half time score to 26.0 in Limavady’s favour.

The second half continued in much the same vein. Limavady scored first when Peter Wilson broke from the ten metre line to outpace the home defence and score in the corner. Luke Faulkner, in excellent form with the boot this year, once again stepped up with the conversion.

Academy managed to hit back with a try of their own, however it was only a matter of time until Limavady would score again. Gavin Martin, now playing in the out half position, managed to make a break and fed Stewart Roddy for his second try of the game.

Try number seven came as a result of a long clearance kick from Luke Faulkner which was brilliantly chased down by Stewart Roddy. Putting pressure on Academy’s last line of defence Roddy managed to secure ball and fed inside to Stuart Morrow following up in support. Jody McMurray converted.

The only other score was a late consolation effort by Academy when they again crossed in the corner.

To top off an excellent day Limavady 2nds also won convincingly 68.8 with tries from Jason Kerr (3), Jamie (Mo) Millar (2), Aaron Reilly (2), John Purcell, Jack Elliott, and Harry McAleese. Harry converted nine of these ten tries.

No fixtures for either side next week.