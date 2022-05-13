NI Chest Heart and Stroke currently recruiting

Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke are currently recruiting Care Services Co-ordinators in the Derry area.
There are four roles available in the following areas:
Derry/Strabane/Limavady
North Coast
Southern Trust
This is a brilliant opportunity to join a compassionate and dedicated care team, making a difference to the lives of local people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions and their families every day.
Maeve O Hagan is just one of the charity’s Care Services Co-ordinators. To find out more about the role, you can read about her experiences on our website, as well as many other blog profiles from staff members from the NICHS care team.
Download the information pack or apply at www.nichs.org.uk/jobs.
*Sponsored Content
Derry Dementia Advisor, Howard Clarke, wants to help as many people as he can to be in control of their symptoms and diagnosis
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.