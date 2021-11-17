Give the gift of travel this Christmas with city breaks and summer sun deals from City of Derry Airport

With fun-filled weekend breaks and relaxing beach holidays being out of the question for much of the last 18 months, there’s no better time to treat your loved ones (and yourself of course) to a well-deserved holiday, assured in the knowledge of a safe, convenient and efficient travel experience at City of Derry Airport.

And the gift of travel is a sure-fire way to beat off those January blues after Christmas passes as you will still have your little break away to look forward to – what could be better!

Local travel agent, Travel Solutions, are offering some fantastic two and three night city breaks from City of Derry Airport to the fun- filled cities of London, Liverpool and Glasgow, with prices starting from just £249pp (based on two people sharing).

This includes return flights with Loganair, airport taxes and security charges, 3* hotel accommodation, 15kgs hold baggage, 6kgs hand luggage and complimentary in-flight refreshments!

Royal Albert Dock in Liverpool, one of the destinations available from City of Derry Airport.

Shopping weekends (best take advantage of the January sales), glamorous theatre nights, cosy dinners and drinks over a crackling fire, action-packed football fun - there is an endless list of memories to be made on a short break in the UK’s top cities!

City of Derry Airport also has some fabulous summer package holidays for Majorca and the Algarve available for 2022.

The flights, operated by Albastar, will commence on a weekly basis from 29th June 2022, and packages are available for couples, families and groups, with 3* and 4* accommodation offerings to suit all tastes and budget, and every board basis available from room only to all-inclusive.

Prices start at just £499p and include airport and security taxes as well as 20kgs checked in luggage per person, not forgetting that FREE child places are available when you book before 31st December 2021.

A booking deposit of just £50pp is required and you can book via your local travel agent or by contacting Travel Solutions on 028 9045 5030 or www.travel-solutions.co.uk.

The beauty of travelling from City of Derry Airport is the stress-free experience, with passenger health and safety at the heart of all operations, cost-effective car-parking and convenient transport links. You can start your journey in style by pre-booking into the airports Amelia Earhart Lounge where you will be assisted with refreshments and entertainment in a relaxed space whilst enjoying fantastic views of the airfield and surrounding area.

For more information on the short breaks and summer package holidays available from City of Derry Airport, visit www.cityofderryairport.com