Derry City renew rivalry with Cork City in FAI Cup

James Akintunde scored against Cork City in the last meeting between the clubs in November, 2020.
Derry City have been drawn at home to Cork City in the FAI Cup Second Round.
The Candystripes, who defeated Oliver Bond 7-0 at the weekend, will face their old rivals in ties to be played on the weekend of August 28.
This will be the first meeting between the clubs since the game at Turners Cross in November, 2020 when James Akintunde scored to secure a 1-1 draw to end fears of relegation for the Candystripes after a disastrous season.
The other ties are as follows:
Bonagee United vs. Shelbourne
Lucan United vs. Bohemians
Drogheda United vs. Shamrock Rovers
Galway United vs. UCD
University Town vs. Treaty United
Wexford vs. Dundalk
Malahide United vs. Waterford
