Fixtures for FAI Cup first round confirmed

The FAI Cup first round draw took place on Tuesday and there were some tasty ties confirmed. PIC: Sportsfile
Cup holders St Patrick's Athletic will host Waterford while Finn Harps and Bohemians meet in the only all Premier Division tie. Another standout fixture is the Cork derby when Cobh Ramblers take on Cork City at St Colman's Park.
All FAI Cup first round fixtures below:
All of the ties will be played on the week ending July 31 with dates and kick-off times set to be confirmed in due course.
2022 https://t.co/X9zf94pmtW FAI Men's Cup First Round Draw— FAIreland ⚽️ (@FAIreland) June 21, 2022
Non-league Bangor Celtic welcome @ShamrockRovers as @CobhRamblersFC host @CorkCityFC #FAICup pic.twitter.com/j6m2THI7S8
