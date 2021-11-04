Coleman returns to Ireland squad, but still no place for Curtis

Back in the Ireland squad - Seamus Coleman
Donegal’s Seamus Coleman is back in the Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Luxembourg.
There is no place for former Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis however, as he loses out once again.
Neither player was involved in the Ireland squad for the October internationals against Azerbaijan and Qatar. Ireland captain Coleman missed out because of injury, while Curtis was not selected.
Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has named a 26-man squad for next week’s games.
West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby and Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne both come back into the squad following suspension.
Ronan Curtis - not included in the latest Ireland squad
Ireland are set to face Portugal at a sold-out Aviva Stadium on Thursday, November 11 before flying to Luxembourg for their final FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying match on Sunday, November 14.
Republic of Ireland Squad - Portugal & Luxembourg
Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).
Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Burnley).
Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United, on loan from Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren).
Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Adam Idah (Norwich City), James Collins (Cardiff City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).
