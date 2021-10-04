Derry City lotto draw results - Monday, 4 October, 2021

Are you this week's lucky winner?
The number drawn in the Derry City FC Lotto for Monday, 4 October, were 3-12-18-22 with a jackpot of £1,500.
Interested in earning a second income selling lottery tickets? Derry City are always looking for new sellers to expand the scope of the lottery.
If interested contact robert@derrycityfc.net if you would like to discuss selling tickets on a regular basis.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.