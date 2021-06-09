Chelsea and Northern Ireland player Sam McClelland goes back to school

Limavady Grammar School welcomed back former pupil, Chelsea and Northern Ireland international footballer, Sam McClelland on Tuesday.
Sam, who won his first cap for the Northern Ireland senior team in their friendly match against Ukraine earlier this month, presented the school with two of his former soccer jerseys.
Everybody at the Grammar School is keen to wish Sam all the best in his future career.
