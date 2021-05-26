Limavady teenager called up by Northern Ireland

Limavady's Sam McClelland has been called up to the Northern Ireland senior men’s squad for the first time.

The 19 year-old Chelsea defender have been included by manager Ian Baraclough for the international challenge matches against Malta on Sunday 30 May and Ukraine on Thursday 3 June.

McClelland, a regular in Chelsea’s U23s this season, has previously played for Northern Ireland at U19 and U17 level.

He is one of three uncapped players in the group, with the other being Liverpool duo Conor Bradley and Liam Hughes.

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Burnley), Conor Hazard (Celtic), Liam Hughes (Liverpool).

Defenders: Craig Cathcart (Watford), Stuart Dallas (Leeds United), Shane Ferguson (Millwall), Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough), Daniel Ballard (Arsenal – on loan at Blackpool), Ciaron Brown (Cardiff City), Sam McClelland (Chelsea), Conor Bradley (Liverpool).

Midfielders: Niall McGinn (Aberdeen), George Saville (Middlesbrough), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Alistair McCann (St Johnstone), Alfie McCalmont (Leeds United), Jordan Jones (Rangers), Gavin Whyte (Cardiff City), Ethan Galbraith (Manchester United).

Forwards: Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock), Josh Magennis (Hull City), Liam Boyce (Heart of Midlothian), Shayne Lavery (Linfield), Dion Charles (Accrington Stanley), Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers).