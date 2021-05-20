Derry City 'disappointed' that spectators are still not permitted at the Brandywell

Derry City are 'disappointed' that no spectators will be permitted at their home game with St Patrick's Athletic on Monday night.

"As advised earlier in the week, the club has been in consultation with the Public Health Authority (PHA) and Derry City/Strabane Council over the past few days following Monday’s proposals from the NI Executive," read a statement on the club's website.

"Based on the current high rates of covid-19 transmission in the city, the Medical Director at the PHA has recommended that supporters should not be permitted to attend at this time.

"In the interest of the health and safety of supporters, players and staff it has been agreed therefore that Monday night’s match should remain behind closed doors.

"We will continue to discuss a way forward with the relevant public authorities and will keep supporters informed of progress."

Derry City will travel to Waterford on Friday night for their next game in the league.