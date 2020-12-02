Kenny Shiels steers Northern Ireland women to play-offs

Contact
Northern Ireland ladies manager Kenny Shiels (Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile)
Northern Ireland women's keep their history-making Euro 2022 dream alive, after Tuesday night's 5-1 over the Faroe Islands.
Former Derry City manager Kenny Shiels, a native of Maghera, has steered the side to a guaranteed play-off and a chance to a place in their first major women's tournament.
They did it without Magherafelt's Simone Magill, with the Everton striker recovering from injury.
Simone Magill was missing due to injury (Pic: Philip Magowan/Press Eye)
The Faroes struck first in Belfast, before Rachel Furness (2), Chloe McCarron and the McGuinness sisters - Kirsty and Caitlin - found the net.
Shiels - who had his son Dean on board as part of the management - took over from Alfie Wylie as Northern Ireland manager last May.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.