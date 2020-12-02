Contact

Kenny Shiels steers Northern Ireland women to play-offs

His son Dean has been coaching the team this season

Northern Ireland ladies manager Kenny Shiels (Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Northern Ireland women's keep their history-making Euro 2022 dream alive, after Tuesday night's 5-1 over the Faroe Islands.

Former Derry City manager Kenny Shiels, a native of Maghera, has steered the side to a guaranteed play-off and a chance to a place in their first major women's tournament.

They did it without Magherafelt's Simone Magill, with the Everton striker recovering from injury.

Simone Magill was missing due to injury (Pic: Philip Magowan/Press Eye)

The Faroes struck first in Belfast, before Rachel Furness (2), Chloe McCarron and the McGuinness sisters - Kirsty and Caitlin - found the net.

Shiels - who had his son Dean on board as part of the management - took over from Alfie Wylie as Northern Ireland manager last May.

