WATCH: Derry City FC manager Declan Devine joins Mayor in Covid appeal

The time has come for us to work together: Devine

Declan Devine

Derry City manager Declan Devine

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Brian Tierney, has joined local sports figures from Strabane Sigersons GAA and Derry City FC in issuing an online appeal asking the public to follow restrictions and guidelines to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Mayor Tierney said that it was time for all sports fans and the general public to work as one.

"We may all support different teams and different sports, but the time has come for us to be united as one team.

"I would like to thank our fantastic sporting organisations across the city and district who have taken proactive measures to try and stop the spread of this virus, and I would appeal to everyone to play their part by washing your hands, wearing a face mask, reducing social contacts and implementing social distancing."

Danny McBride, Strabane Sigersons GAA player, said he was happy to support the Mayor's message.

"The rise in positive cases in our Council area over the last few weeks has been very alarming, however, we can still do our bit to change things around and get the numbers down.

"I am very happy to support the Mayor's call for us to come together in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19."

Declan Devine, Derry City FC manager, added: "It has been a very difficult few months for our supporters and for everyone across Derry and Strabane, but the time has come for us to work together so I am happy to join the Mayor and ask everyone to play their part in flattening the curve."

