Veteran Cretaro continues to be key figure with Harps

Veteran Raffael Cretaro will have just turned 39 when Finn Harps next face St. Patrick’s Athletic, in October, in what will be their second last home game of the SSE Airtricity League campaign in this truncated season.

And one suspects that getting the three points in that game will be more important that last Monday night’s 1-0 success in the Extra.ie FAI Cup first round.

Cretaro has two FAI Cup medals from his days at Sligo Rovers, and while he would love to add another with Harps, he knows that retaining Premier Division status is the priority with the Donegal club.

Nevertheless, he was delighted with this win over St. Pat’s, not least because it came after three straight defeats since senior domestic soccer resumed.

“When you get through a round of the FAI Cup it is always good,” he said. “We knew it was going to be a tough game, getting the edge over them over 90 minutes was great.”

He felt that they had learned a bit from the 2-0 league defeat in Inchicore last Friday.

“It’s great, I was delighted for the younger lads on the team and it gives us that boost that we needed.”

When St. Pat’s last beat Finn Harps in the FAI Cup - 6-1 in a semi-final - they went on to end a 53-year wait to lift the famous old trophy by defeating Derry CIty 2-0 in the final.

But at Finn Park on Monday, in what was only the sixth ever FAI Cup clash between the sides - and the first ever to be played outside Dublin - the Dublin side crashed out due to a costly defensive blunder.

Cretaro will be hoping now that Harps can follow this up with another good result on Saturday.

But that won't be easy. They face second placed Bohemians at Finn Park. Kick-off is 2.00 pm.

Once again, due to Covid-19 restrictions, there is no general admission to the game.