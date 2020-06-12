Irish FA award for local soccer club

Local soccer club Draperstown Celtic have been awarded in a new Irish FA scheme.

"We are proud to announce that Draperstown Celtic have received silver status in the People and Clubs Accreditation," read a statement the club's website.

The club field senior teams and 10 youth teams, including their recently formed ladies team - DC Diamonds.

The accreditation is the Irish FA’s new accreditation scheme for all clubs across N. Ireland. The accreditation aims to recognise and reward clubs who go above and beyond by providing their members with great experiences, have an inclusive environment, follow safeguarding guidelines and link in with the local community.

Clubs were assessed on club development, people development and overall club operations. There was a requirement to pass all 40 criteria.

"We received special mention for four criteria that completely surpassed the standard required," the statement continued.

They included developing female football, exploring a plan for players with disabilities and the level of coach education.

The club has was also a mention of coaches having attended 'Ahead of the Game' Mental Health training

They received coach education bursaries to further develop their pool of coaches.

"Draperstown Celtic are proud to achieve this award which prioritises qualified coaching and safeguarding as well as demonstrating to all members, parents, sponsors and the public that we are a well-organised, safe and inclusive club offering opportunities for all," the statement continued.

"Well done to all our volunteers who work hard for our club. Thanks also to Gavin Nelson at the IFA for his support and guidance during the process."

