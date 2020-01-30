Influential Finn Harps player needed scan after injury - big concern for Donegal club ahead of new season

Contact
Injured again...Mark Timlin. Picture Stephen Doherty
Influential Finn Harps midfielder Mark Timlin had to be taken off with what appeared to be a serious injury as Finn Harps chalked up their first pre-season friendly success with a 3-2 win over UCD last weekend.
He subsequently went for a scan, amid concerns about the exact nature of the injury, and fears about the likely outcome.
Timlin has had the misfortune to have picked up a number of injuries during his career that have limited his game-time, and he is unquestionably a key figure in the Harps set up.
He scored in the first half against UCD while Tony McNamee and new signing Shane McEleney were also on target.
Buncrana native Timlin missed much of last season through injury as well, and made just 14 league appearances.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Martin Kearney is pictured with Ruth Moore, from Sandvik and Coleen O’Boyle, from Mallaghan Engineering
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.