Influential Finn Harps player needed scan after injury - big concern for Donegal club ahead of new season

Injured again...Mark Timlin. Picture Stephen Doherty

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Influential Finn Harps midfielder Mark Timlin had to be taken off with what appeared to be a serious injury as Finn Harps chalked up their first pre-season friendly success with a 3-2 win over UCD last weekend.

He subsequently went for a scan, amid concerns about the exact nature of the injury, and fears about the likely outcome.

Timlin has had the misfortune to have picked up a number of injuries during his career that have limited his game-time, and he is unquestionably a key figure in the Harps set up.

He scored in the first half against UCD while Tony McNamee and new signing Shane McEleney were also on target. 

Buncrana native Timlin missed much of last season through injury as well, and made just 14 league appearances.

