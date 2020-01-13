'We believe in what we're doing here' - Devine

Declan Devine has promised Derry City fans that there will be plenty of transfer activity at the club over the coming days.

So far, Devine has brought four new players to the club in pre-season, but with City extremely light in attacking areas and needing back up in defence, there is still work to be done, and the City boss has reassured fans that hard work is being done behind the scenes to make sure the squad is up to scratch ahead of the new season.

“We actually believe in what we’re doing here,” he said. “We know we have to strengthen in certain areas. I’ve consistently said that we have to strengthen our squad and we have to have a high level of performance throughout the coming season, and we are very much in the market looking for players. We have a lot of targets and as I said last season we certainly won’t be bringing players to the club who we haven’t done our homework on.

“You’ll see a bit of action at this club over the coming days. At the same time Junior Ogedi came to this club five days before the start of the season last year. We had players in on trial at this time last year and they didn’t fit the bill but that’s just the nature of it.

“The league is quite quiet at the minute and you only have to look at Dundalk who have only signed two players, but let’s not forget we have Walter Figueira here, we have Conor Clifford, Connor McCormack and we have signed someone from Sheffield United so let’s not underestimate the work that has been done. We are fully aware that we have to bring in a high level of player and we will do that, there’s no doubt about that.”

City kick off their new season with a trip to champions Dundalk on February 14, and Devine believes that the entire Premier Division this season is as strongest as it has ever been.

“This is the toughest I’ve seen the league in a number of years,” he stated. “You only have to look at Shelbourne coming up to replace UCD and I think St. Pat’s are going to invest in their new manager quite heavily. You have Bohemians who have signed 24 players, Shamrock Rovers who have six full internationals and Dundalk who are hoping to break into the group stages of the Champions League.

“We can’t underestimate anyone, and looking at ourselves we also have to strive to get better and make sure that the fundamentals that were part of our plan last year stay the same. We are under no illusions that we will have to work extremely hard because that’s in our DNA.”