Six Nations: Farrell names Ireland starting team for Italy clash at the Aviva

Andy Farrell has announced the match day 23 that will take on Italy at the Aviva Stadium this Sunday in Round 3 of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations Championship.
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton returns from injury to take a place among the replacements with Joey Carbery set to start his second consecutive Six Nations game. Carbery will again be partnered in the half-backs by Jamison Gibson Park with Robbie Henshaw coming in at inside centre and Garry Ringrose retained in the outside berth.
The uncapped Michael Lowry starts at fullback and is joined in the backfield by Mack Hansen who switches to the right flank and James Lowe is restored on the left after proving his fitness.
Upfront Dan Sheehan is set to make his first start for Ireland and will be supported in the front row by Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Porter. In the second row Tadhg Beirne is joined by Ryan Baird as James Ryan is ruled out with an adductor issue.
In the back row Peter O’Mahony comes in at blindside flank to captain the run-on side with Caelan Doris shifting to No.8 and Josh van der Flier continuing in the No.7 jersey.
The replacements for Sunday’s games include Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Craig Casey, Johnny Sexton and James Hume
The match which is expected to be sold out kicks off at 3.00pm on Sunday and is being televised by VIRGIN (ROI) and ITV (NI).
IRELAND team v Italy, Round 3 Guinness Six Nations 2022
15. Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped
14. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 2 caps
13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps
12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 54 caps
11. James Lowe (Leinster) 9 caps
10. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 29 caps
9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 14 caps
1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 42 caps
2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 4 caps
3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 54 caps
4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 27 caps
5. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 7 caps
6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 81 caps CAPTAIN
7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps
8. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 14 caps
Replacements
16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 23 caps
17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps
18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 20 caps
19. Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 3 caps
20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 24 caps
21. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 4 caps
22. Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 102 caps
23. James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps
