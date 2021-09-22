Your prayers could be answered as old church goes to auction

A church in Castlefin which is over a century and a half old is poised to go under the hammer in an online auction later this month.
The property, located at The Diamond in the town, is listed by Dublin-based firm BidX1 with a guide price of €50,000.
The former Congregational Church of Ireland has some very interesting features amongst which is a pulpit and altar.
The church which was build in 1870 has been deconsecrated. Electricity and water is available on site.
The BidX1 auction takes place on September 30.
