24 Feb 2022

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend

Colm Kinsella

24 Feb 2022 4:44 PM

colm.kinsella@iconicnews.ie

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24

GOLF
THE HONDA CLASSIC
SKY SPORTS, 11.45AM

SOCCER
BODO/GLIMT V CELTIC
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 5.45PM

SOCCER
ARSENAL V WOLVES
PREMIER SPORT, 7.45PM

SOCCER
NAPOLI V BARCELONA
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 8PM

CRICKET
N ZEALAND V STH AFRICA
BT SPORT 3, 9.30PM

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25

GOLF
THE HONDA CLASSIC
SKY SPORTS, 11.45AM

RUGBY
LEINSTER V LIONS
TG4, 7.35PM

SOCCER
DERRY V SHAMROCK RVS
RTE2, 7.45PM

SOCCER
SOUTHAMPTON V NORWICH
SKY SPORTS, 8PM

RUGBY
U20: IRELAND V ITALY
VIRGIN MEDIA 2, 8PM

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26

SOCCER
LEEDS UTD V TOTTENHAM
BT SPORT 1, 12.30PM

RUGBY
CONNACHT V STORMERS
RTE2, 1PM

RUGBY
SCOTLAND V FRANCE
BBC1, VIRGIN MEDIA 1, 2.15PM

RUGBY
ENGLAND V WALES
RTE2, UTV, 4.45PM

SOCCER
EVERTON V MAN CITY
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27

GOLF
THE HONDA CLASSIC
SKY SPORTS, 11.45AM

HURLING
LIMERICK V CORK
TG4, 3.45PM

RUGBY
IRELAND V ITALY
VIRGIN MEDIA 1, UTV, 3PM

SOCCER
CHELSEA V LIVERPOOL
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM

SOCCER
HIBERNIAN V CELTIC
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON

