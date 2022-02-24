Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24
GOLF
THE HONDA CLASSIC
SKY SPORTS, 11.45AM
SOCCER
BODO/GLIMT V CELTIC
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 5.45PM
SOCCER
ARSENAL V WOLVES
PREMIER SPORT, 7.45PM
SOCCER
NAPOLI V BARCELONA
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 8PM
CRICKET
N ZEALAND V STH AFRICA
BT SPORT 3, 9.30PM
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25
GOLF
THE HONDA CLASSIC
SKY SPORTS, 11.45AM
RUGBY
LEINSTER V LIONS
TG4, 7.35PM
SOCCER
DERRY V SHAMROCK RVS
RTE2, 7.45PM
SOCCER
SOUTHAMPTON V NORWICH
SKY SPORTS, 8PM
RUGBY
U20: IRELAND V ITALY
VIRGIN MEDIA 2, 8PM
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26
SOCCER
LEEDS UTD V TOTTENHAM
BT SPORT 1, 12.30PM
RUGBY
CONNACHT V STORMERS
RTE2, 1PM
RUGBY
SCOTLAND V FRANCE
BBC1, VIRGIN MEDIA 1, 2.15PM
RUGBY
ENGLAND V WALES
RTE2, UTV, 4.45PM
SOCCER
EVERTON V MAN CITY
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27
GOLF
THE HONDA CLASSIC
SKY SPORTS, 11.45AM
HURLING
LIMERICK V CORK
TG4, 3.45PM
RUGBY
IRELAND V ITALY
VIRGIN MEDIA 1, UTV, 3PM
SOCCER
CHELSEA V LIVERPOOL
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
SOCCER
HIBERNIAN V CELTIC
SKY SPORTS, 12NOON
