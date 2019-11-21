Henry Tiles and Bathrooms Thursday night darts

Contact
The high scores kept going last Thursday night with 6 maximum 180’s and 4 ton plus checkouts. After 8 league games Jason Canning from the Iona house still has the highest checkout with a 161 finish.
Results and Scores from week 8 last Thursday night:
W,G’S 8 – 9 Rocking Chair A
Jason Holland 4 tons,120. Alan Morton 100,116. Kieron Dalzell 100,132. Mark McMonagle 100, maximum 180, 19 darts. (w,g’s) Eamonn Rodgers 4 tons,140. Mark Hegarty 100,140x2. Eamonn McEllhinney 100x2,102. Declan Rigby 100x3. Barney Coyle 100x3,104 checkout,18 darts. (rocking chair A)
O’Sullivans 0 – 14 Mary B’s
Jonny Bell 100,127,140. Ian McKeegan 2 tons. (o’sullivans) Declan Adams 100x3,125,17 darts. Eamonn Cassidy 100,134, maximum 180. Colin Quigley 100x2,125,135,80 finish,21 darts. Thomas McBrearty 125,140. (mary B’s)
Ritz B 3 – 14 Georges
David Kincaid 100,137x2,140x2. Niall Gallagher 3 tons. (ritz B) Danny McDaid 4 tons,18 darts,107 finish. James Clancy 100,140, maximum 180,17 darts. Alan Hegarty 100x2,116,18 darts. Andrew Barron 5 tons,18 darts. Dean Gallagher 100,140,maximum 180. 110 finish.(georges)
Rocking Chair B 4 – 13 Ritz A
John McCallion 100x3. James McLaren 114. (rocking chair B) Declan Gallagher 100x3,121. Ryan Kennedy 100x3,140. David Bradley 100x2,120,18 darts. Sean Dunleavy 100x2,125. (Ritz A)
Oak Grove 13 – 3 Crescent Bar
John Given 100x2,120. Frankie Watson 110, maximum 180.20 darts. Declan Boyle 100,115. (oak grove) James Doherty 100x3. Seamus Breslin 100,121. Willie Gurney 100,132. Marty Smith 100,135. (Crescent bar)
Iona House 11 – 7 Campbell’s
Jason Canning 100x3,140. Daryl McCallion 100,125,136. Matt Curry 100x3, 140x2. Darryl Loughery 100x2,134. (iona house) Barry McGilloway 100x2,118,140. Caolan Cummings 2 tons. Paul Kane 120 finish. (campbell’s)
Tracy’s 9 – 9 Sully’s
Robert Callaghan jr 100x2,140,109 finish. Eamonn Callaghan 114,133,134,89 checkout. Robert Callaghan 3 tons. Kevin Buchannan 100,134. (tracy’s) Niall Hargan 100x2,125,140. Darren Temple 100x2,140. (sully’s)
Park Bar had a bye.
Fixtures for week 9 this Thursday 21st; Sully’s v Rocking Chair A; Mary B’s v Crescent Bar. Ritz A v Campbell’s. Park Bar v Georges. Rocking Chair B v O’Sullivans. Tracy’s v Ritz B. W,G’S v Iona House. Oak Grove have a bye.
