A black belt for Doherty

Jujitsu success for local student

Christopher Doherty with his black belt

Reporter:

Michael McMullan

St Patrick’s Maghera pupil Christopher Doherty has been making the headlines.
Christopher, a Lower Sixth pupil, recently received his black belt in jujitsu at the Dojo in Ballymena.
He began the sport at the age of eight and gained his first belt in September 2011. Christopher trains twice a week with Maghera jujitsu club in the leisure centre.
In the lead up to the grading, he added in a session in Magherafelt with sensei Jim Canning. Christopher’s main coaches are Eamonn Convery, Eugene Murray, Michael Muldoon and David Reid.
His younger brother, in year 10, is also grading for his junior black belt this weekend.  They train together at home and very much enjoy the sport.

