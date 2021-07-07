Derry Death Notices - Wednesday, 7th July, 2021

GORMLEY, Annie Marie (nee McCloskey) - 5th July, 2021 (peacefully) at Deanfield Nursing Home, late of 2 Millside Crescent Park, Co Derry. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late Paddy (RIP) and loving mother of Paddy, William, Charlie and the late Eileen (RIP), dear grandmother of Christopher, Natasha and Claire, loving sister of Frank and the late Charlie, James, Paddy and John (RIP), a loving mother-in-law, sister-in-law and aunt. Reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there tomorrow (Thursday), leaving at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Craigbane. Requiem Mass can be viewed via https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors/. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. Sacred Heart of Jesus, pray for her.



HEANEY, Kevin - 5th July, 2021 (peacefully) at Foyle Hospice, late of 19 Magheraboy Terrace, Dungiven, Co Derry. May he rest in peace. Beloved son of Mary and the late Jim (RIP), dear partner of the late Ita McSorley (RIP), lLoving brother of Monica McLaughlin, Diane, and Barbara Shivers. A much loved uncle of Shane, Kevin, Martin, Leanne, Ciara, Michael and Conor, and loved by his great-nieces and nephews Cara, Emma, Fionn, Kate, Tadhg, Kian, Necole, Nathan, Lucas, Conrad, Thomas, Shania and Michael, dear brother in law of John and Kevin. Reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there (tomorrow), leaving at 1.30pm for 2.00pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick‘s Church, Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all his loving family and the wider family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, pray for him.



McCANN, Thomas - 5th July, 2021, beloved son of the late Dennis and Jeannie and dear brother of Margaret, Denis, Kathleen and the late Gerard, Sadie and Susan and a much loved brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral from his home, 20 Bishop's Road, Lisnagrib, Limavady, tomorrow (Thursday) at 10.45am for 11.30am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.



STEWART, Fredrick Joseph (Derek) - peacefully in his sleep at his home, Terrydoo Road Limavady, eldest son of the late Fred and Harriet Stewart, much loved father of Eric and Brian, dear bBrother of Roy, George, Alan, William, Stanley, Joy and the late Graham, Ernie and Ian. House private. Thanksgiving Service for the life of Derek in Balteagh Presbyterian Church tomorrow (Thursday) at 2.00pm. Interment in Aadjoining burial ground immediately after. Numbers restricted due to ongoing pandemic. Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, cheques made payable to Balteagh Presybyterian Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Industrial Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady BT49 0HE. Deeply Rregretted by the whole family circle.

TONER, Philomena (nee Kearns), Boveagh, Desertmartin - 5th July, 2021 (RIP), beloved wife of the late Michael and loving mother of Mary, Joe, Martin, Felix, Olive, Denise (McCool), Patricia, Andrea (Glass), Michael and Francis, sister of Josie (McGuckin) and the late Mary (McVey) and Kathleen (McDermott), daughter of the late Andrew and Catherine (Boveagh). Funeral from her home, 23 Brackagh Road, tomorrow (Thursday) at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St Mary, Coolcam, Interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St Patrick, Keenaught. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in- law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House strictly private. Funeral numbers limited to social distancing within the church. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Marie Curie, c/o the family.



WATSON, Rowland Thornton - 5th July, 2021 (peacefully) at Cornfield Care Centre, late of 45 Rossbay, beloved husband of the late Margaret and loving father of Scott, Anne and Janette, dear father-in-law of Ronelle, Moore and Colin and a devoted grandfather and great- grandfather. A private family funeral will take place in Adair and Neely Funeral Home at 2.00pm tomorrow (Thursday), followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if wished, to Th Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.