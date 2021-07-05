Derry death notices - Monday, July 5, 2021

MULLAN, Harry, 3rd July 2021, beloved husband of Martina, 22 Erinvale Avenue, Kilfennan, loving father of Davin and Donna, father-in-law of Ann, much loved grandfather of Jenna, Jessica and Elena, son of the late Patrick and Frances (Ardgarvan, Limavady) and dear brother of Mary-Jo, Margaret, Kate, Pat, Jackie, Marjorie and Sean. Funeral from his home on Tuesday at 10 o'clock for 10.30 am Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Trench Road. Cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at a later date. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic.Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

O’KANE, 2nd. July 2021 suddenly, EAMON, beloved son of Karen and the late Liam, loving brother of Brendan, Kieran, Aidan, Ryan and the late Owen, dear uncle of Adam, Billy and Grace. Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday the 6th. Inst. at 9:30 a.m. to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing government guidelines the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

ANDERSON, Seamus, 3rd July 2021, beloved husband of Geraldine, 60 Ballynagard Crescent, loving father of Darren and Jamie, much loved grandfather of Oisin, Shea and Caspian and dear brother of Willie, Margaret, Joe, Sean, Rosie, Kevin and Paddy. House private and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from his home on Tuesday at 11.30 am for 12 o'clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Seamus' funeral mass can be viewed live via the link below. Cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at a later date. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

MURRAY, (née Callaghan), 3rd July 2021, peacefully, at Brookland’s Edenballymore Nursing Home, ROSE-ELLEN (formerly 23 Glenview Street), beloved wife of the late Patrick, loving mother of Paul and mother-in-law to Nuala and a devoted grandmother to Aine, Ellie, Emmett and Tara. Dearly loved and will sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral leaving her son Paul’s house, 10 Papworth Avenue, on Tuesday the 6th June at 10.20am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

CARLIN, Martin, R.I.P. 4th July 2021 Peacefully at his home 12 Wood Road, Ballykelly. Beloved husband of Deirdre, Loving father of Megan, Natasha, and Danielle, a much loved grandfather of Caitlin and Jamie, Dear son of George and Kathleen, brother of George, Michael and Fiona, a much loved uncle, and brother-in-law of Donna, Geraldine, and Denis. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake private please and funeral family and close friends only. Viewing today at O’Brien’s of Limavady funeral home: 10 Ballyclose Street, Limavady from 5pm to 7pm His funeral will leave from his home on Tuesday 6th at 11.15 for Requiem Mass at 12noon in St. Mary’s Church Tamnaherin followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Marie Curie: City Friends of Marie Curie, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry BT47 2NL. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McELHINNEY, Anthony Michael, R.I.P. 4th July 2021. Peacefully at Cornfields Care Centre, Limavady. Beloved husband of the late Bernadette, R.I.P. loving father of Helen, Martin, Stephen, Kieran, and Gregory, a much loved grandfather of Lucie, Katie, Anna, Adam, and Sophia. Dear brother of Raymond and the late Vincent, R.I.P. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family and close friends only. His funeral will leave from his home: 156 Kingslane, Ballykelly on Tuesday 6th July at 9.20am for Requiem Mass at 10am in St Finlough’s Church Ballykelly followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his Soul

BELL (née Lynch), Loretta. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Loretta Bell Née Lynch peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on 3rd of July 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of 13 Moss Park, Derry. Beloved wife of Charlie.Loving mother of Charlie and Gary and dear mother in law of Norma and Fionnuala. Devoted grandmother of Lily and Annelise. Dear sister of Gerard, Joe and May.

A much loved sister in law and aunt. Reposing at her late residence, sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake at the family home is for family and friends. Funeral from her late residence on Monday 5th July, leaving at 11.30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Brigid’s Church , Carnhilll , interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed via the church webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/carnhill Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Marie Curie c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. Sacred Heart of Jesus Pray for her.

QUIGLEY (née McCafferty), Bridget (Briege), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Bridget (Briege) Quigley née McCafferty, suddenly at Edenvale Care Home, Limavady on the 2nd of July 2021. Late of 11 St. Columb's Wells. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving sister of Nellie and Phillip. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Briege's remains are now reposing at the McClafferty chapel of rest, funeral leaving from there on Wedneday 7th July at 10:30am for 11:00am requiem mass in St. Columba's Church, Longtower, burial immediately afterwards in Annagry Cemetery, Co. Donegal. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at the McClafferty Funeral Home between 2pm - 5pm on Monday 5th April and between 1pm - 3pm on Tuesday 6th April 2021. Briege's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ St. Lucia Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Fatima Intercede For Her.

DILLON, (née Cunningham), 3rd. July 2021 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, ROSALEEN, beloved wife of the late Felix, loving mother of Roslyn, Catherine and Amanda, devoted grandmother of Eva and Emily, mother-in-law of Mark and Gary dearest friend of Jim and Gerald. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Rosaleen will be reposing at her home from Sunday at 12:30 p.m.Funeral Leaving her home 29 Longtower Court on Tuesday the 6th. lnst. at 10:30 a.m. to St. Columba's Church Longtower for requiem mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing government guidelines the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.