Derry death notices - Sunday, July 4, 2021

BELL (née Lynch), Loretta. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Loretta Bell Née Lynch peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on 3rd of July 2021, may she rest in peace .Late of 13 Moss Park, Derry. Beloved wife of Charlie.Loving mother of Charlie and Gary and dear mother in law of Norma and Fionnuala. Devoted grandmother of Lily and Annelise. Dear sister of Gerard, Joe and May.

A much loved sister in law and aunt. Reposing at her late residence, sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake at the family home is for family and friends. Funeral from her late residence on Monday 5th July, leaving at 11.30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Brigid’s Church , Carnhilll , interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed via the church webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/carnhill Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Marie Curie c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. Sacred Heart of Jesus Pray for her.

QUIGLEY (née McCafferty), Bridget (Briege), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Bridget (Briege) Quigley née McCafferty, suddenly at Edenvale Care Home, Limavady on the 2nd of July 2021. Late of 11 St. Columb's Wells. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving sister of Nellie and Phillip. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Briege's remains are now reposing at the McClafferty chapel of rest, funeral leaving from there on Wedneday 7th July at 10:30am for 11:00am requiem mass in St. Columba's Church, Longtower, burial immediately afterwards in Annagry Cemetery, Co. Donegal. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at the McClafferty Funeral Home between 2pm - 5pm on Monday 5th April and between 1pm - 3pm on Tuesday 6th April 2021. Briege's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ St. Lucia Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Fatima Intercede For Her.

DILLON, (née Cunningham), 3rd. July 2021 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, ROSALEEN, beloved wife of the late Felix, loving mother of Roslyn, Catherine and Amanda, devoted grandmother of Eva and Emily, mother-in-law of Mark and Gary dearest friend of Jim and Gerald. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Rosaleen will be reposing at her home from Sunday at 12:30 p.m.Funeral Leaving her home 29 Longtower Court on Tuesday the 6th. lnst. at 10:30 a.m. to St. Columba's Church Longtower for requiem mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly due to the ongoing government guidelines the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

EAKIN – 3rd July 2021, peacefully at home, 88 Mount Eden, Limavady, Jackie, much loved wife of Trevor and devoted mother of the late Dale. A daughter, sister, auntie and dear friend. House and funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired and cheques payable to “ASpace 2” c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Sadly missed by all whose lives she touched.

KEOGAN (née McGinley), Bridget,29th June 2021, beloved wife of the Kevin, 93 Woodbrook and formerly of 63 Abbey Street, loving mother of Eleanor, Susan, Shonna and Kevin, a much loved grandmother, great-grandmother and dear sister of Bill, Michael, Lily and the late Mary, Barney, Anna, Susie, Peter and Jimmy. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Bridget's wake will commence on Saturday 3rd July 2021 at 3 pm and family time from 10 pm daily. Funeral from her home on Monday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Bridget's funeral mass can be viewed live via the Longtower Church webcam or on the link below. St Anthony intercede for her. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McKITTRICK, Raymond, 1st July 2021. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital Beloved husband of the late Andrea, loving father of Richard, Ken, Kathy,Lauren, and the late Stephen, a much loved grandfather. Dear partner of Pam. Brother of Margaret, Norman, Robert, Derek, Jim, and the late Billy and Ken. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family and close friends only. Funeral service will be held in his home: 24 Clements Court Waterside on Sunday at 1pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Cardiac Fund, WHSCT, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road L’Derry. BT49 6SB Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Many waters cannot quench love, neither can the floods drown it.

McREYNOLDS (née Bell), Rosaleen. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Rosaleen McReynolds Née Bell peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by her loving family on the 1st of July 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of 23 Main Street, (The Curtain Corner) Dungiven, Co Derry and formerly Shantallow. Loving daughter of the late May and Hugh R.I.P. Beloved wife of Anthony and loving mother of Michaela Irwin, Tony, Ryan, Conor and Conan. Devoted grandmother of Caomhán and Dylan. Dear sister of Brian, Deirdre, Vivienne, Geraldine, Anne Marie and the late infant Ciaran R.I.P.A very much loved mother in law and sister in law. Viewing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home 414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven, this evening from 6pm to 8pm. Reposing at her late residence, wake commencing at 11am tomorrow - Friday.Funeral from her late residence on Sunday 4th of July 2021, leaving at 1.30pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem mass can be viewed on

http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust (KBRT) c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all her loving family and the wider family circle.St Gerard Majella pray for her.