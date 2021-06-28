Derry Death Notices - Monday, 28th June, 2021

HILMAN, Phyllis (née Kelso) - 26th June, 2021 (peacefully) at her home, 35 Draperstown Road, Tobermore, devoted and much loved wife of the late Eric, dearly loved mother of David, Ian, Alastair and Miranda, loving mother-in-law of Claire, Marlene, Martine and Alan, much adored granny of Sara, Lisa, Gemma, Alan, Rachel, Emma, Lauren, Luke, Josh, Marisa, Zara and Matthew, beloved great-grandma of Michael, Kayla, Shana, Callie, Jay, Poppy, Tahlia, Evie, Miles, Claragh, Grace, Mollie, Amber, Ezra, Madison, Xanthe and Grayson and dearest sister of William and baby Mary. Funeral cortége will leave her home tomorrow (Tuesday) at 1:30pm (approximately) and travel along Duntibryan Road and Wood Road to Kilcronaghan Parish Church for service at 2:00pm, followed by burial in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Kilcronaghan Parish Church Building Fund and Marie Curie, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore, Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family and family circle.



KAVANAGH, Charlies - 25th June, 2021 (suddenly) at Altnagelvin Hospital after a short illness, beloved husband of Fidelis, 46 Amelia Court, loving father of Michael, Darren, Lisa, Charles, Ciara and Orla, and a much loved father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends only due to the coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from his home tomorrow (Tuesday) at 10.30am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.

PEOPLES, Hannah Jane Rosborough (Jean), nee McFaul - 27th June June 27, 2021 (peacefully) at her home (surrounded by her loving family in her 84th year), much loved wife of the late Desmond (Dessy), devoted mother of Robin and the late Alistair, loving mother-in-law of Hilary, adored grandmother of Lesley, dearest sister of Chris, Victor, Rosemary, Ernie, Hazel, Mavis and the late Margaret, Eileen, Ethel and Betty. Service of Thanksgiving in her late home, 50 Clooney Road, Maydown tomorrow (Tuesday) at 12.00 noon for close family and friends only, followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Foyle Hospice., c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a, Church Road, Altnagelvin BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle.