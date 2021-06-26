Derry Death Notices - Saturday, 26th June, 2021

CASSIDY, Jackie (Bellaghy) 24th June. 2021 (peacefully), late of 66 William Street. RIP. Loving husband of Monica; beloved father of Stephen, Jacqueline (Wynn), Pauline and Aileen (McAuley); father-in-law of Helen, Simon and Paul and cherished grandfather of Aimee, Amelia, Jamie and Ellie, brother of Michael, Aidan, Livinus and the late Eithne (Officer). Jackie’s Requiem Mass will be celebrated today (Saturday) at 11.00am in St. Mary's Church, Bellaghy and can be viewed on the webcam (https://bellaghyparish.com/webcam). Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to government restrictions the family home is private and funeral Mass numbers are limited to family and close friends only. St. Pio, pray for him. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society, c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.



CLOSE, Robert Barry – 24th June, 2021 (peacefully) at Causeway Hospital, Coleraine, (in his 82nd year), late of 29 Dairyvale, Limavady. Much loved husband of Isobel, devoted father of Alison and the late Gillian, father-in-law of Kevin. House strictly private. Funeral service in Tamlaghtfinlagan Parish Church, Ballykelly (with restricted numbers due to Covid-19 regulations) on Tuesday. 29th June. at 2.00pm followed by cremation at Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast on Wednesday. 30th June at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, and cheques payable to British Heart Foundation, c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle.

QUIGLEY, Andrew (Andy) - 25th June 2021(peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital), late of Alexander House, husband of Ann, loving father of Andrew, James, John, Kevin, Peter, Catherine and Alison, dear and loving grandfather, brother and father-in-law. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the wider family circle. Remains leaving Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home at 12 noon today (Saturday) to repose at his son James’ home, 2 Aberfoyle Crescent South, from 1:00pm onwards. Funeral leaving on Monday the 28th at 10:20am to St. Columba’s Church, Long Ttower for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all family and friends welcome, with social distance guidelines to be followed. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.

Requiem Mass will be streamed on the Longt Tower webcam.