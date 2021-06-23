Derry death notices - Wednesday, June 23, 2021

DOHERTY, Anne, 19th June 2021 loving mother of Shay, beloved Daughter of Kathleen and the Late Leo Dear sister of Leo and Nichola. Funeral from her mother’s home 1 Iona Court, Brandywell on Thursday at 10.20am to St Columba’s, Church, Long Tower for requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the city cemetery. Requiem mass can be viewed via the following link on Thursday http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are private for family. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her family circle and all who knew her. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our lady of Knock, Pray for her.

GILMARTIN, 21ST. June 2021 peacefully at Owen Mar Care Home, EDDIE, (late of Heathfield) beloved husband of Noirin, loving father of James and Hugh, dear father-in-law of Denise and Julia and a devoted grandfather. Removal leaving his son James's home on Wednesday the 23rd. Inst. at 4:20 p.m. to Our Lady Of Lourdes Church Steelstown for requiem mass on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. Interment afterwards in St. Columba's Cemetery, Drung. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

HENRY, John, June 22, 2021 Peacefully at his home 77, Bigwood Road, Londonderry ( in the tender loving care of family in his 90th year ) much loved husband of Isobel, loving father of Jim, Eleanor, John and Anne, a dear father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad, dearest brother of Billy, Maureen and Nellie. Service of Thanksgiving in his late home on Thursday 24th June at 1.00pm followed by burial in Glendermott Presbyterian Church Burial Ground. Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Newbuildings Independent Methodist Church or Marie Curie c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ House Private for family only. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his many friends and entire family circle.

DONAGHEY, Elizabeth Kathleen, 21st June 2021 at home in London, beloved sister of Christine, Edward and Martin. A private funeral will take place in Ballyoan Cemetery. Rest in peace.

HUTCHINSON Raymond 22nd June 2021 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Pearl, dearly loved father of Elaine, Stephen, Janette and Gillian, dear father in law of Wesley, Jonathan and the late Lisa and a devoted granda of Jodie, Ben, Jack and Beth. Funeral leaving his late home, 103 Primity Crescent at 1.30pm on Friday 25th June for 2.00pm Service in Magheramason Presbyterian Church followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. House private due to ongoing COVID restrictions. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if wished, to Cancer Research c/o Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 92 Duke Street, Londonderry. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.

MAGUIRE (née Harkin), 20th June 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital after a short illness, CATHERINE, beloved wife of Matt, loving mother of Amy and Matthew, darling daughter of the late Paddy and Susie, dear sister of Caroline, Anne, Pat, John, Eileen, Michelle, Gavin and the late Peter and Paul and a devoted aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home, 4 Garden City on Wednesday the 23rd June at 11.30am to St. Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn for Requiem Mass at 12:00noon. Interment afterwards in the Sacred Heart Church Cemetery, Muff. Sadly, due to the ongoing government guidelines the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her. Padre Pio Pray for her.

BRADLEY, Stephen, 19th June 2021, beloved son of Daniel McGilloway and the late Mary Bradley, 89 Liscloon Drive, Shantallow, loving brother of Gary, Rhonda, Tracy, Sinead and Deirdre and a much loved uncle. Funeral from his sister's home, 81 Liscloon Drive, Shantallow, on Wednesday at 10.30 am for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

KELLY, John, 21st June 2021, Peacefully at the Royal Victoria Hospital. (Formerly of Adelaide Avenue). Beloved Husband of the Late Margaret. A loving Father of Judith and Adrian, dear Father in Law of David and Caroline and a devoted Grandfather of Sara, Rebecca, James, Jordan and Jack. Funeral will leave his late home at 1 30pm on Wednesday 23rd June 2021 for Service in Ebrington Presbyterian Church followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family Flowers only please Donations if Wished in lieu of Flowers to R&R Building Fund Ebrington Presbyterian Church C/O Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 92 Duke St, Londonderry, BT47 6DQ. Deeply regretted by his loving Family Circle and Friends. The Lord is my Shepherd.

McDERMOTT, John, 20th June 2021 beloved husband of Myra, 18 Mount Pleasant, loving father of Paul, Eugene and the late Donna Maria, much loved grandfather of Beth, Nathan, Owen, Joe and Charlie and dear brother of Rita, Frankie, Thomas and the late Brian. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from his home on Wednesday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. John's funeral mass can be viewed live via the Cathedral webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

CONNELLY, Michael, 21st June 2021 beloved son of late Frances and Alan (Scotland) formerly of 23 Benevenagh Fold, Limavady. Deeply regretted by all his aunts, uncles, cousins and the entire family circle. House private please and funeral restricted to family and close friends only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU, on Tuesday from 7-9 pm. Interment will take place in Enagh Cemetery on Wednesday at 3 pm. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

QUIGLEY (née Watts), Sarah (Sheila), 21st. June 2021 peacefully at her home, beloved wife of the late Michael, loving mother of Michael, Damian, Tony, Seamus, Frank, Bob, Sara, John, Liam, Mary, Catherine and Jennifer and a dear and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Sadly due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

McPHERSON (née Wright) - June 20, 2021 (peacefully) at the Macmillan Unit, Antrim Area Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, Sheila, dearly beloved wife of Jim, 6 Lissadell Drive, Magherafelt, much loved mother of David, Julie and Ingrid, dear mother-in-law of Louise, Martin and Sean, loving grandmother of Ryan, Adam, Christopher, Daniel, Michael, Aaron, Joshua, Fraser and the late Jayne and dearest sister of Marina and Jacqueline.House strictly private due to current government restrictions. Funeral service in St. Swithin's Parish Church, Magherafelt on Wednesday, June 23 at 12 noon, followed by burial in Polepatrick Cemetery Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Macmillan Cancer Support payable to Garvin's Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by her Husband, Children and the entire Family Circle.

McGILL (née Reid), Maureen. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Maureen McGill Née Reid peacefully at her daughter’s home 4 Malone Gardens, Dunmurry BT17 9RX on the 21st of June 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of Dernaflaw House, 36 Dernaflaw Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late John P R.I.P. Loving mother of Austin, Carmel, Adrienne and Gavan. Devoted Grandmother of Paula, Sean, Deborah, Nathan, Rianna and Constantin. Dear sister of Brendan, Carmel McEvoy, and the late Ray Reid and Fr John R.I.P. Reposing at her late residence, leaving there on Tuesday 22nd of June at 8.30pm to repose in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven at 9pm. Funeral on Wednesday 23rd of June at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem mass can be viewed on http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Marie Curie c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be very sadly missed by all her loving family and the wider family circle. St Joseph patron of the departed souls pray for her.

CONVERY (London & formerly Kilrea) 15th June 2021, Peacefully in London Pauline R.I.P. beloved daughter of Mary and the late John. Loving sister of Patricia (McKernan), Donal, Sean, Andrew and Eamon. Funeral from her brother Eamon’s residence, 178 Drumagarner Road, on Wednesday at 10:20am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to government restrictions the family home is private and funeral Mass numbers are limited to family and close friends only. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

McCLOSKEY, John Patrick, (Derryork Dungiven) 21st June 2021 R.I.P. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Anne, loving father of Margaret, Séan, Siobhán, and Kevin. Dear father-in-law of Brian, Felicity, and Diane, a proud grandfather of Séan Og, Eve, Conor, Tom, Rory, Christina, Zack, and Elise, and great-grandfather to Mia, Faye, and Robyn. Dear brother of Michael, Susan, Eugene, and Sally. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake will be private and funeral strictly limited to extended family only. Those wishing to pay their respects to John Patrick may do so along the funeral route, (observing social distancing rules). His funeral will leave from his home 31 Gortnagross Road BT47 4QP on Wednesday at 1.20pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm in St Peter’s Hall Drumsurn followed by interment in St Matthews Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Chest, Heart & Stroke 21 Dublin Road, Belfast BT2 7HB. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

OLPHERT Christopher Michael 19th June 2021 at home 43 Main Street, Claudy. Loving father of Katie. Beloved son of Debbie and Clive, and a dear brother of Jason, Amy, Paul and Clark. Funeral service in Adair and Neely Funeral Home, Foyle Road at 2.00pm on Thursday 24th June 2021 followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to visit Adair and Neely Funeral Home on Tuesday 22nd and Wednesday 23rd June between 6.00pm and 9.00pm, social distancing restrictions will apply. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.