Derry death notices - Monday, June 21, 2021

O'NEILL (née Lafferty), Mary Frances (May), 20th June 2021, beloved wife of Hugh, 2 Nicolson Gardens, Ardmore, loving mother of Leta, Thomas, Barry and Julie, a devoted mother-in-law, grandmother and dear sister of Rita, Barney, Jackie, Harold, Damien and the late Alex and Jim. House private please and funeral restricted to family and close friends due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from her home on Tuesday at 11.30 am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. May’s mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

CARRUTHERS, Iris Isobel, 19th June 2021 Peacefully at Edgewater Nursing Home. (Formerly of Broighter Court). Deeply regretted by her loving Goddaughter Vivien and Family. A private Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday 23rd June 2021 at Adair and Neely Funeral Home Foyle Road, followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family Flowers only please. Donations if wished in lieu of Flowers to St Columbs Cathedral C/O The Very Rev Dean Stewart, The Deanery, 30 Bishop Street, Londonderry BT48 6PP. The Day Thou Gavest, Lord, has Ended.

McALARY, June 19th 2021, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Margaret Ellen, 13 Glenmore Gardens, Limavady.

Much loved wife of the late Eddie, loving Mother of Gordon, Carol, Nonnie, Lagan, Mandy, Pat, Sam, Joy, Scott and Andrew also a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother and sister. Funeral service in Balteagh Parish Church on Tuesday at 1pm, sadly due to the current restrictions, immediately family members only within the church building. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Chest, Heart and Stroke Association and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

BRADLEY (née Holmes) - June 19th 2021 (peacefully) at her home, 7 Gorteade Park, Upperlands, Lilian Elizabeth, much loved Mother of Bettina, Uel, Alexander and Joanna and devoted Grandmother of Miles, Paige, Nicole, Stuart, David, Scott, Daniel and Emma. House strictly private, due to current restrictions. All welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore on Monday evening (June 21st) from 7.00pm - 8.30pm. Funeral from her home on Tuesday (June 22nd) at 11.15am to Killelagh Parish Church, Swatragh for service at 12.00 O'Clock (for limited numbers), followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Alzheimer’s Society, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "Safe in the arms of Jesus"

McCORMICK (née McGroarty), Annette. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Annette McCormick Née McGroarty peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on 20th of June 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of 272 Foreglen Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved wife of George and loving mother of Seamus, Laurence, Francie, Teresa, Thomas, Sean, Breeda and Gerard. Dear sister of Jim, Cathal, Maeve, and the late Mary and twin Tony R.I.P A loving grandmother and great grandmother. Reposing at her late residence, funeral from there on Tuesday 22nd of June , leaving at 10.40am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Peter & St Paul’s Church, Foreglen, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral mass will be live streamed via

https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors/ Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Alzheimers Society c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

CURRAN, Valerie, 17th June 2021 devoted mother of the late Dervla, 16 Coshowen, loving daughter of Susan and the late Teddy, dear sister of Martina, Rosemarie, Terry, Margaret, James, Patricia and Liam and a much loved aunt. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from the family home, 12 Ardfoyle, on Monday at 10.30 am for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Beechcroft (CAUSE), C/o Mrs Jacquie Wilson, Forster Green Site, 110 Saintfield Road, Belfast, Co Antrim, BT8 6GR. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

MEEHAN (née McLaughlin), Geraldine. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Geraldine Meehan née McLaughlin, suddenly at her late home on the 18th of June 2021. Late of 3 Eastway Gardens, Creggan. May she rest in peace. Loving mother of Lorraine, Stephen, Sharon, Kevin and Mandy. Devoted granny of Adam, Ben, Chloe, Becca, Kayla, Ryan, Jaxon, Sofia, Daxton and Darci. Dearest sister of Roisin, Marcella and the late Liam. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Geraldine's remains are now reposing at her late residence, 3 Eastway Gardens, funeral leaving from there on Monday 21st June at 9:30am for 10:00am requiem mass in St. Mary's Church, Creggan, burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Geraldine's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

https://www.churchservices.tv/creggan St. Anthony Pray For Her.