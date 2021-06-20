Derry death notices - Sunday, June 20, 2021

CURRAN, Valerie, 17th June 2021 devoted mother of the late Dervla, 16 Coshowen, loving daughter of Susan and the late Teddy, dear sister of Martina, Rosemarie, Terry, Margaret, James, Patricia and Liam and a much loved aunt. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from the family home, 12 Ardfoyle, on Monday at 10.30 am for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Beechcroft (CAUSE), C/o Mrs Jacquie Wilson, Forster Green Site, 110 Saintfield Road, Belfast, Co Antrim, BT8 6GR. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

MEEHAN (née McLaughlin), Geraldine. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Geraldine Meehan née McLaughlin, suddenly at her late home on the 18th of June 2021. Late of 3 Eastway Gardens, Creggan. May she rest in peace. Loving mother of Lorraine, Stephen, Sharon, Kevin and Mandy. Devoted granny of Adam, Ben, Chloe, Becca, Kayla, Ryan, Jaxon, Sofia, Daxton and Darci. Dearest sister of Roisin, Marcella and the late Liam. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Geraldine's remains are now reposing at her late residence, 3 Eastway Gardens, funeral leaving from there on Monday 21st June at 9:30am for 10:00am requiem mass in St. Mary's Church, Creggan, burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Geraldine's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

https://www.churchservices.tv/creggan St. Anthony Pray For Her.

McGINLEY, Bridget (Bridie), 18th June 2021 beloved daughter of the late James and Bridget, 113 Ardmore Road, Berryburn, dear sister of Mickey, Sarah and the late Joe, Maggie, Rosie, Jimmy, Johnny, Lizzie, Noreen, Annie, Dan and Tillie and a much loved aunt. House and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from her home on Sunday at 12.30 pm for 1 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

HARKIN, Patsy,17th June 2021 beloved husband of the late Eleanor, 2 Ardilea Drive, Knockwellan, dear brother of Kathleen and the late Sean, Hughie, Margaret, Josephine (formerly of St Anthony’s, Muff) and a much loved uncle and great-uncle. House private please and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from his home on Saturday at 1.30 pm for 2 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.