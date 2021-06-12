Derry death notices - Saturday, June 12, 2021

APPLETON, Martin Hugh, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Martin Hugh Appleton, peacefully at his late home on the 11th of June 2021. Formerly of Carnhill and Strathfoyle. May he rest in peace. Beloved son of the late Pat and Jeannie Appleton. Loving brother of Marian, Jimmy and the late Tony. Darling father of Patrick, Ann Marie and Lucy. Devoted grandfather to Faith. Fondly remembered by Ann. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all his nieces, nephews and cousins. Martin's remains are now reposing at his sister Marian's residence, 13 Danesfort Crescent, funeral leaving from there on Monday 14th June at 10:20am for 11:00am requiem mass in St Columba's Church, Longtower, burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Martins's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below;

http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the North West Cancer Care Unit (Altnagelvin) c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. St Padre Pio Pray For Him.

BALLANTINE, Robert James, 10th June 2021, peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady, beloved husband of the late Ivy, 12 Baranilt Road, Limavady, loving father of Olivia and Audrey, father-in-law of David and Paul, devoted grandfather of Judith, Richard, Emma and Sam, cherished great-grandfather of Elliot, Evie and Ryan and dear brother of Iris, George, Desmond and the late Jackie. Deeply regretted by all the family circle. House private please and funeral restricted to family and close friends due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Parkinson’s NI, Wellington Park Business Centre 3 Wellington Park, Belfast BT9 6DJ. Nearer my God to thee.

McCARTNEY, (Seefin, Maghera) 10th June 2021, Peter R.I.P. 8c Seefin Hill, devoted husband of Mairead and loving father of Ruairí, Daniel and Aimeé, son of the late Barbara and Archie and brother of Deborah, Adele, Darren, Mark and the late Paul. Funeral on Sunday 13th June for 11.00am Mass in Church of St. Patrick Glen via webcam at St. Patrick’s Church Maghera Live Webcam Stream | MCN Media Live Streaming (Link Below). Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House Strictly Private, The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

STEWART, John Campbell, 10th June 2021 passed away peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family, 163 Castle Park, Limavady. Much loved husband of Elizabeth (Libby,) dear father of Richard, Neal, Wendy. Nicola, Mark, Paul also a dear father in law and grandfather. Funeral leaving his late home on Sunday at 2pm followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery. (Please practice social distancing) Family flowers only please, Donations if desired to Foyle Hospice and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo industrial Estate. Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

ROSBOROUGH, Thomas John Buchanan (Tommy), 11th June, 2021 Peacefully at home, 503 Glenshane Road, Claudy, beloved brother of Betty and the late Maud, Essie, Alda and Joe. Funeral Service at 2.00pm on Sunday 13th June in the family home followed by burial in Banagher Presbyterian Church Burial Ground. House private. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if wished, to Banagher Presbyterian Church c/o Mr Douglas Scott, 502 Glenshane Road, Claudy BT47 4BT. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 028 7131 1321. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

MULHERN, 10th June 2021, peacefully at his home, JOHN (MUSH), late of Oakland Park and formerly of 12 Circular Road), beloved husband of the late Rosie (née Friel), loving father of John, Lily, Paul, Irene and Sharon, a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather, dear and loving brother of Matt, Kenneth and the late Brian, Kevin and his sister Irene, and a dear uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Saturday the 12th June in St. Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to current social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

DEVLIN, Leona. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Leona Devlin suddenly on the 9th of June 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of 60 Mitchell Park, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved daughter of Sheila and Leonard. Loving sister of Sinead, Clodagh, Orla, Finvola and Grainne. Dear auntie of Tiernan, Aoife and Aodhan. Loved dearly by her all aunts, uncles and cousins. Viewing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home 414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven, for family and friends only from 6.30pm to 10pm Today - Thursday and 6pm to 8pm Friday - please display social distancing. Leaving McLaughlin’s Funeral home on Friday at 8pm to repose from her late residence, sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake house is strictly private. Funeral from her late residence on Saturday 12th of June leaving at 1.45pm for 2.30pm Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem mass can be viewed on http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Search and Research c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. St Padre Pio pray for her.

HARKIN (née McLaughlin), Dympna, 10th June 2021 Peacefully at her home 18 Glenlee Park Limavady. Beloved wife of Sean, Loving mother of Deirdre (O’Kane), Sinéad (McDonald), Mark and Kieran, dear mother-in-law of Steven, Anthony and Laura. A much loved grandmother of Darren, Alicia, Caolan, Callum, Toby, and Jax, and a great-grandmother. Dear sister of Mary, Brendan, Joan, Rose, and the late William Bernard, Gerard, Vincent, Johnie, Josie, Micheal, Veronica, Phonsie, Lawrance, Dessie, and Majella. R.I.P. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral family and close friends only. Her funeral will leave from her home on Sunday at 9.45am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am in St Mary’s Church Limavady followed by interment in Christ the King Cemetery.

REILLY - June 9th 2021, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, at Altnagelvin Hospital, Antony, formerly of Artikelly, Aghanloo, much loved father of Mark, William, Mary, Janice, Ian, Arlene, Tonia, Glenn and Martin also a dear father in law, devoted grandfather and brother. Private family service will be held in Christ Church Limavady on Saturday at 11.30am, please practice social distancing. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

PARKHILL (née Johnston), Rebecca (Ruby), June 10, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (in the tender loving care of her family in her 85th year formerly of 12, Kinsale Park, Caw) dearly beloved wife of the late James (Jim) Parkhill, loving mother of Norman, Anne, Lexie, Philip, Emma, and the late Florence, a dear mother-in-law, adored grandmother and great-grandmother, dearest sister of Jimmy, William, Ernest, Norman, Mervyn, Anne, Mary and the late Sammy, Cecil, George, Bobby and David, special aunt and sister-in-law. Service of Thanksgiving in D. & R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Home, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ on Saturday 12th June at 11.00am followed by burial in Castlederg Cemetery (arriving approximately 12.30pm) Viewing at the Funeral Home on Friday 11th June between 11.00am to 3.00pm evening from 6.00pm to 8.00pm (restricted to family and close friends only) Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Glendermott Parish Church c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director at the above address. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her entire family circle. At home with the Lord.

O'CONNOR, Kathleen, 10th June 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital Beloved daughter of the late Isaac, and Elizabeth, dear sister of the late John, Annie, Sally, and Jennie, R.I.P. a much loved aunt and great-aunt. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family and close friends only. Funeral from her home: 34 Tamlough Park, Ballykelly on Saturday 12th at 9.20am for Requiem Mass at 10am in St Finlough’s Church Ballykelly followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

FERGUSON (née Nelson), Roseanne, 9th June 2021, beloved wife of John, 18 Fortfield Avenue, loving mother of Fr. Chris, Dan, John G. And Sarah, mother-in-law of Ronan, devoted grandmother of Jake, Lily-Rose and Molly and much loved sister of Jenny, Nellie, John and the late Mary and Willie. House restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from her home on Saturday at 11.30 am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.