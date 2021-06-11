Derry death notices - Friday, June 11, 2021

MULHERN, 10th June 2021, peacefully at his home, JOHN (MUSH), late of Oakland Park and formerly of 12 Circular Road), beloved husband of the late Rosie (née Friel), loving father of John, Lily, Paul, Irene and Sharon, a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather, dear and loving brother of Matt, Kenneth and the late Brian, Kevin and his sister Irene, and a dear uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Saturday the 12th June in St. Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Please adhere to current social distancing guidelines. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

DEVLIN, Leona. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Leona Devlin suddenly on the 9th of June 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of 60 Mitchell Park, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved daughter of Sheila and Leonard. Loving sister of Sinead, Clodagh, Orla, Finvola and Grainne. Dear auntie of Tiernan, Aoife and Aodhan. Loved dearly by her all aunts, uncles and cousins. Viewing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home 414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven, for family and friends only from 6.30pm to 10pm Today - Thursday and 6pm to 8pm Friday - please display social distancing. Leaving McLaughlin’s Funeral home on Friday at 8pm to repose from her late residence, sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake house is strictly private. Funeral from her late residence on Saturday 12th of June leaving at 1.45pm for 2.30pm Requiem Mass in Saint Patrick‘s Church Dungiven. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem mass can be viewed on http://www.dungivenparish.com/webcam/ Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Foyle Search and Research c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. St Padre Pio pray for her.

HARKIN (née McLaughlin), Dympna, 10th June 2021 Peacefully at her home 18 Glenlee Park Limavady. Beloved wife of Sean, Loving mother of Deirdre (O’Kane), Sinéad (McDonald), Mark and Kieran, dear mother-in-law of Steven, Anthony and Laura. A much loved grandmother of Darren, Alicia, Caolan, Callum, Toby, and Jax, and a great-grandmother. Dear sister of Mary, Brendan, Joan, Rose, and the late William Bernard, Gerard, Vincent, Johnie, Josie, Micheal, Veronica, Phonsie, Lawrance, Dessie, and Majella. R.I.P. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral family and close friends only. Her funeral will leave from her home on Sunday at 9.45am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am in St Mary’s Church Limavady followed by interment in Christ the King Cemetery.

REILLY - June 9th 2021, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, at Altnagelvin Hospital, Antony, formerly of Artikelly, Aghanloo, much loved father of Mark, William, Mary, Janice, Ian, Arlene, Tonia, Glenn and Martin also a dear father in law, devoted grandfather and brother. Private family service will be held in Christ Church Limavady on Saturday at 11.30am, please practice social distancing. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

PARKHILL (née Johnston), Rebecca (Ruby), June 10, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (in the tender loving care of her family in her 85th year formerly of 12, Kinsale Park, Caw) dearly beloved wife of the late James (Jim) Parkhill, loving mother of Norman, Anne, Lexie, Philip, Emma, and the late Florence, a dear mother-in-law, adored grandmother and great-grandmother, dearest sister of Jimmy, William, Ernest, Norman, Mervyn, Anne, Mary and the late Sammy, Cecil, George, Bobby and David, special aunt and sister-in-law. Service of Thanksgiving in D. & R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Home, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ on Saturday 12th June at 11.00am followed by burial in Castlederg Cemetery (arriving approximately 12.30pm) Viewing at the Funeral Home on Friday 11th June between 11.00am to 3.00pm evening from 6.00pm to 8.00pm (restricted to family and close friends only) Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Glendermott Parish Church c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director at the above address. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her entire family circle. At home with the Lord.

O'CONNOR, Kathleen, 10th June 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital Beloved daughter of the late Isaac, and Elizabeth, dear sister of the late John, Annie, Sally, and Jennie, R.I.P. a much loved aunt and great-aunt. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family and close friends only. Funeral from her home: 34 Tamlough Park, Ballykelly on Saturday 12th at 9.20am for Requiem Mass at 10am in St Finlough’s Church Ballykelly followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

FERGUSON (née Nelson), Roseanne, 9th June 2021, beloved wife of John, 18 Fortfield Avenue, loving mother of Fr. Chris, Dan, John G. And Sarah, mother-in-law of Ronan, devoted grandmother of Jake, Lily-Rose and Molly and much loved sister of Jenny, Nellie, John and the late Mary and Willie. House restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from her home on Saturday at 11.30 am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

MOORE, Kevin, 8th June 2021 beloved son of Ann and Richard, 81 Bracken Park, Galliagh, loving father of Chloe, Hannah and the late Kevin, much loved grandfather of Lailah and Evie and dear brother of Ambrose, Deirdre, Richard, Declan, Joseph, David, William and the late Daniel. Funeral from his home on Friday at 9.30 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin, C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, WHSCT, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

KENNEDY, Liam, 8th June 2021, beloved husband of the late Kathleen (formerly of Owenmór Care Home, Galliagh and Bridge Street), loving father of Martin, Matt, Ciaran, Tara, Gareth, Conor, Ashlene and Lee, a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather and dear brother of Hugh, Helen and the late Nigel. Funeral from his son’s home, 12 Paddock Lane, Ballyarnett on Friday at 11.30 am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Parkinson's UK Northern Ireland, Wellington Park Business Centre, 3 Wellington Park, Malone Road, Belfast BT9 6DJ. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

LAPOINTE, 2nd. June 2021 at Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester, KEVIN, (late of Barleyfields, Culmore) beloved son of Michael and Bernadette, loving brother of Michelle. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Requiem mass will be celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church Thornhill on Friday the 11th. June at 12:00 Noon. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Social distancing must be adhered to in church. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

McMENAMIN (née McLaughlin), Pat, 8th June 2021 peacefully at home, 11 Glenbrook House, loving mother of Adrian, Emma, Brian, Deirdre and Paul, mother-in-law of Declan, Aishling and Sean, much loved grandmother of Adam, Grace, Oran, Nathan, Ryan, Aiden and Fiadh, dear sister of Paula, Kieran, Ferghal, Elaine and the late Adrian and wife of Frankie. Funeral from the family home, 13 Chippendale Park, Foyle Springs, on Friday at 8.30 am for 9 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan cemetery. Please adhere to the guidelines regarding Coronavirus. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Derry, BT47 2NL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. Sacred Heart of Jesus I place all my trust in thee.

WALLACE (née Algeo), (Mamie) Mary Louise, 9th June 2021. Peacefully in Sevenoaks Fold in her 82nd year. Late of Bann Drive. Dearly Beloved Mother of David, Janice, Judy, and Karen. Dear Mother-in-Law of Sharon, Gary and the late Billy. Devoted Granny of Briony, Ethan, Rorie and Sienna. Funeral Leaving Her Daughter Karen’s Home, 13 Cloverhill Avenue on Friday 11th June at 12:30 for a 1pm Service in The River City Apostolic Church, Irish Street. Followed By burial in Glendermott Presbyterian Church Burial Ground. Family Flowers only. Donations if Desired Made Payable to Sevenoaks Comfort Fund C/O Sevenoaks Fold, Londonderry, BT47 6DN All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321. Deep in our Hearts your memory is kept, we loved you too dearly to ever forget.

LINTON, Mervyn, 9th June 2021, suddenly in Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Jean, 10 Beech Park, Drumahoe, loving father of Mark and Eleanor, father-in-law of Marie and Richard, much loved grandfather of Jamie, Kyle, Charlotte and Lucas, dear brother of Lila, Anna and Hazel and brother-in-law of George, Ronnie and Paul. Funeral from his home on Friday at 1.30 pm for 2 o’clock service in Ballyarnett Presbyterian Church. Interment afterwards in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Londonderry, BT48 8JE. The day thou gavest Lord has ended.

HENRY (Kilrea) 8th June 2021. Peacefully Michael R.I.P. late of 36 Lisnagrot Road. Loving husband of Maddy; loving father of Chris and father-in-law of Kat and cherished brother of Moya (Fallon), Gerardine (McAuley), Assumpta (Cochrane), Pauline (Kelly), James and Sarah (Clarke). Michael’s Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 1pm in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. Due to government restrictions the family home is strictly private and funeral Mass numbers are limited to family and close friends only. St. Pio pray for him. Deeply regretted by all the Henry and Neill family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL.

KAVANAGH, (nee Jordan), 24th. March 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, IRENE, beloved wife of the late Henry Francis (Harry Bo), Loving Mother of Brian, Jayne, Desmond, Deborah, John, Shauna and Step-family, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother and a dear and loving sister, mother-in-law and a good friend to all. Requiem mass will be celebrated on Friday the 11th. of June 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in Our Lady Of Lourdes Church Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic social distancing must be adhered to in church. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. St. Pio pray for her.