Derry death notices - Thursday, June 10, 2021

MOORE, Kevin, 8th June 2021 beloved son of Ann and Richard, 81 Bracken Park, Galliagh, loving father of Chloe, Hannah and the late Kevin, much loved grandfather of Lailah and Evie and dear brother of Ambrose, Deirdre, Richard, Declan, Joseph, David, William and the late Daniel. Funeral from his home on Friday at 9.30 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin, C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, WHSCT, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

KENNEDY, Liam, 8th June 2021, beloved husband of the late Kathleen (formerly of Owenmór Care Home, Galliagh and Bridge Street), loving father of Martin, Matt, Ciaran, Tara, Gareth, Conor, Ashlene and Lee, a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather and dear brother of Hugh, Helen and the late Nigel. Funeral from his son’s home, 12 Paddock Lane, Ballyarnett on Friday at 11.30 am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Parkinson's UK Northern Ireland, Wellington Park Business Centre, 3 Wellington Park, Malone Road, Belfast BT9 6DJ. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

LAPOINTE, 2nd. June 2021 at Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester, KEVIN, (late of Barleyfields, Culmore) beloved son of Michael and Bernadette, loving brother of Michelle. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Requiem mass will be celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church Thornhill on Friday the 11th. June at 12:00 Noon. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Social distancing must be adhered to in church. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

McMENAMIN (née McLaughlin), Pat, 8th June 2021 peacefully at home, 11 Glenbrook House, loving mother of Adrian, Emma, Brian, Deirdre and Paul, mother-in-law of Declan, Aishling and Sean, much loved grandmother of Adam, Grace, Oran, Nathan, Ryan, Aiden and Fiadh, dear sister of Paula, Kieran, Ferghal, Elaine and the late Adrian and wife of Frankie. Funeral from the family home, 13 Chippendale Park, Foyle Springs, on Friday at 8.30 am for 9 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan cemetery. Please adhere to the guidelines regarding Coronavirus. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Derry, BT47 2NL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. Sacred Heart of Jesus I place all my trust in thee.

WALLACE (née Algeo), (Mamie) Mary Louise, 9th June 2021. Peacefully in Sevenoaks Fold in her 82nd year. Late of Bann Drive. Dearly Beloved Mother of David, Janice, Judy, and Karen. Dear Mother-in-Law of Sharon, Gary and the late Billy. Devoted Granny of Briony, Ethan, Rorie and Sienna. Funeral Leaving Her Daughter Karen’s Home, 13 Cloverhill Avenue on Friday 11th June at 12:30 for a 1pm Service in The River City Apostolic Church, Irish Street. Followed By burial in Glendermott Presbyterian Church Burial Ground. Family Flowers only. Donations if Desired Made Payable to Sevenoaks Comfort Fund C/O Sevenoaks Fold, Londonderry, BT47 6DN All enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321. Deep in our Hearts your memory is kept, we loved you too dearly to ever forget.

CONVERY (40a Drumderg, Draperstown), 8 June 2021, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, Gerard (Gerry), R.I.P, loving husband of Bernie and dear father of Cathal, Tracey, Kerry, Ger and Carleen, Grand- Father of Sam and Darcey and brother of John and Mary B (Bradley). Sadly, due to the new Covid-19 government guidelines, the house and funeral are Strictly private. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, partners, brother, sister, cousins, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews and nieces and large family circle. “Padre Pio Pray for him”

LINTON, Mervyn, 9th June 2021, suddenly in Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Jean, 10 Beech Park, Drumahoe, loving father of Mark and Eleanor, father-in-law of Marie and Richard, much loved grandfather of Jamie, Kyle, Charlotte and Lucas, dear brother of Lila, Anna and Hazel and brother-in-law of George, Ronnie and Paul. Funeral from his home on Friday at 1.30 pm for 2 o’clock service in Ballyarnett Presbyterian Church. Interment afterwards in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Londonderry, BT48 8JE. The day thou gavest Lord has ended.

HENRY (Kilrea) 8th June 2021. Peacefully Michael R.I.P. late of 36 Lisnagrot Road. Loving husband of Maddy; loving father of Chris and father-in-law of Kat and cherished brother of Moya (Fallon), Gerardine (McAuley), Assumpta (Cochrane), Pauline (Kelly), James and Sarah (Clarke). Michael’s Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 1pm in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. Due to government restrictions the family home is strictly private and funeral Mass numbers are limited to family and close friends only. St. Pio pray for him. Deeply regretted by all the Henry and Neill family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera Street, Kilrea. BT51 5QL

FULLERTON (née Harrigan), Sheila, 8th June 2021 beloved wife of John, 150 Moss Park, Galliagh, loving daughter of the late Margaret and Alphonsus, dear sister of the late Bridget, Mary and Noel and a much loved aunt and great-aunt. House strictly private please. Funeral from her home on Thursday for Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

TRENEARY, John (Jack), 8th. June 2021 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Late of Drumleck Drive, Shantallow. Beloved husband of the late Sarah, loving father of Marcus, Trevor, Deborah and Corinna, devoted grandfather of Jennifer, Claire and Sarah, dear brother of Eric (Cornwall). Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady Of Lourdes Church Steelstown on Thursday the 10th. Inst. at 11:00 a.m. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Social distancing must be adhered to in church. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

MULHOLLAND - June 6th 2021 (suddenly) at his home, 4 Clarke Avenue, Maghera, Clifford, dearly loved Brother of Victor, Frances, Glenda, Karen, Stephen and the late Geordie, James, Ronnie, Margaret, Maisie and Annie. House strictly private. Funeral service and burial will take place in St. Lurach's Parish Churchyard on Thursday, June 10th at 12.00 O'Clock. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle.

KAVANAGH, (nee Jordan), 24th. March 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, IRENE, beloved wife of the late Henry Francis (Harry Bo), Loving Mother of Brian, Jayne, Desmond, Deborah, John, Shauna and Step-family, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother and a dear and loving sister, mother-in-law and a good friend to all. Requiem mass will be celebrated on Friday the 11th. of June 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in Our Lady Of Lourdes Church Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic social distancing must be adhered to in church. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. St. Pio pray for her.