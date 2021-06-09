Derry death notices - Wednesday, June 9, 2021

FULLERTON (née Harrigan), Sheila, 8th June 2021 beloved wife of John, 150 Moss Park, Galliagh, loving daughter of the late Margaret and Alphonsus, dear sister of the late Bridget, Mary and Noel and a much loved aunt and great-aunt. House strictly private please. Funeral from her home on Thursday for Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the church webcam. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McDAID (née Tierney), Margaret (Peggy), 7th June 2021 peacefully at home, beloved wife of the late James, 332 Carnhill, loving mother of Geralyn, Liam, Teresa, Donna, Louise, Jim, Ursula, Terry and Valerie and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral from her home on Wednesday at 12.30 pm for 1 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill. Interment afterwards in All Saints Cemetery, Newtowncunningham. House restricted to family and close friends only please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

TRENEARY, John (Jack), 8th. June 2021 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Late of Drumleck Drive, Shantallow. Beloved husband of the late Sarah, loving father of Marcus, Trevor, Deborah and Corinna, devoted grandfather of Jennifer, Claire and Sarah, dear brother of Eric (Cornwall). Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady Of Lourdes Church Steelstown on Thursday the 10th. Inst. at 11:00 a.m. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Social distancing must be adhered to in church. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

GREER - June 7th 2021, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, Margaret Eileen, 4 Windyhill Road, Limavady. Much loved wife of the late Sammy, loving mother of Valerie and Fiona, dear mother in law of Joe, devoted grandmother and great grandmother of Aaron, Rachel and Ethan, Caitlin, dear sister of Jean and Joe. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral private. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Marie Curie Cancer Care and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind. Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

McLAUGHLIN (née Stainsby), Rosaire, 6th June 2021, Peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Mickey and Loving Mother of Theresa, Michael and Erin. Grandmother of Nathan and Eddie. Dear Sister of Bernadette, Christina, Bill, Joe and Paul. Funeral from her home 49 Hatmore Park, Derry on Wednesday 9th June at 11:00am to Saint Columba's Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 11:30am. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her soul.

LINTON - 7th June 2021, suddenly at his home 35 Gortacloughan Road, Garvagh, Gilmour, beloved husband of Elizabeth, loving father of Andrew and the late Rebeccah.

"Of all the many blessings

However great or small

To have had you for an Uncle

Was the greatest one of all.

The family chain is broken now

And nothing seems the same

But as God takes us one by one

The chain will link again".

Very deeply regretted by Nephew David and Wife Alison, Great Nephews Matthew and Mark and Niece Lorna and Husband Dennis, Great Nieces Erin and Erica. "The Lord will never leave or forsake you". Hebrews 13 v 5

MULHOLLAND - June 6th 2021 (suddenly) at his home, 4 Clarke Avenue, Maghera, Clifford, dearly loved Brother of Victor, Frances, Glenda, Karen, Stephen and the late Geordie, James, Ronnie, Margaret, Maisie and Annie. House strictly private. Funeral service and burial will take place in St. Lurach's Parish Churchyard on Thursday, June 10th at 12.00 O'Clock. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle.

KAVANAGH, (nee Jordan), 24th. March 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, IRENE, beloved wife of the late Henry Francis (Harry Bo), Loving Mother of Brian, Jayne, Desmond, Deborah, John, Shauna and Step-family, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother and a dear and loving sister, mother-in-law and a good friend to all. Requiem mass will be celebrated on Friday the 11th. of June 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in Our Lady Of Lourdes Church Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic social distancing must be adhered to in church. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. St. Pio pray for her.