Derry death notices - Friday, June 4, 2021

FEENEY, Bernard, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Bernard Feeney peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 2nd of June 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of 7 Baranailt Park, Claudy, Co Derry and formerly 93 Foreglen Road. Beloved son of the late Patrick and Elizabeth R.I.P. Loving brother of Mary, John and the late John Joe, William and Patrick R.I.P. Dear brother in law of Rosemary and Ellen and a loving nephew of the late Harry R.I.P. Much loved uncle of Sean (Orla & family), Catherine, Steven, Letitia, Shane, Tracy, Jacinta, Patricia, Mark , Mary and June. Sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake is strictly private. Funeral from his late residence on Saturday 5th of June 2021, leaving at 11.30am for 12noon Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Claudy, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him.

STRATTON (née McStravick), Philomena (Phil), 31st May 2021 Suddenly at her home 5 Gortmore Place Strathfoyle. Beloved mother of Ciara and mother in law of Franklin, grandmother of Rebecca, Aiden, Aisling, Dylan Ray, and a great-grand mother of Kieran Michael. Loving daughter of Nora and the late Eugene. R.I.P. Dear sister of Gerard, Catherine, Patrica, Kieran, Joan, Aisling, Conor and the late Martina. R.I.P. Funeral from her home on Saturday 5th June at 10.35am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in St Oliver Plunkett’s Church Strathfoyle, followed by private cremation. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family and close friends only. Family flowers only: Donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road Derry. BT48 8JE. Enquiries to: Brendan or Thomas, O’Briens of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 77764732. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

HASSON (née McCloskey (Roe)), Teresa. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Teresa Hasson Née McCloskey(Roe) peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on 2nd of June 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of 859 Glenshane Road , Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved wife of Hugh and loving mother of Geraldine McKenna, Margaret Rose Gormley, Christina Carton and Mary Claire Murphy. Much loved Nana of Hugh Francis, Teresa, Roger, Seamus , Bronagh and Pearse and Great Nana of Samuel, Hollie and Matthew. Dear mother in law of Micky, Roger, Mickey and the late Cornelius R.I.P. Loving sister of the late Maggie Jane Kealey, Josie McGrory, Packie and the late infant James R.I.P. Viewing at McLaughlin’s Funeral home 414a Ballyquin Road , Dungiven from 5pm to 9pm Wednesday and Thursday. Leaving McLaughlins Funeral home on Thursday at 9pm to repose from her late residence, sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake house is private. Funeral on Friday 4th of June leaving her late residence at 2pm for 2.30pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to Rush Hall Care Home c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for her.

CAMPBELL, Errol, June 1st 2021, passed away at his home, 79A Glenhead Road, Limavady. Much loved husband of Pat, loving father of Michelle, Gary, Russel and Aaron, dear father in law, Grandfather and Geat Grandfather.(close friends and family welcome at his home). Funeral service on Friday 4th June at 2pm in Ballykelly Presbyterian Church all welcome, (please observe social distancing.) Family flowers only please, donations if desired and cheques payable to LIPS and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.