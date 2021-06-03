Derry death notices - Thursday, June 3, 2021

STRATTON (née McStravick), Philomena (Phil), 31st May 2021 Suddenly at her home 5 Gortmore Place Strathfoyle. Beloved mother of Ciara and mother in law of Franklin, grandmother of Rebecca, Aiden, Aisling, Dylan Ray, and a great-grand mother of Kieran Michael. Loving daughter of Nora and the late Eugene. R.I.P. Dear sister of Gerard, Catherine, Patrica, Kieran, Joan, Aisling, Conor and the late Martina. R.I.P. Funeral from her home on Saturday 5th June at 10.35am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am in St Oliver Plunkett’s Church Strathfoyle, followed by private cremation. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family and close friends only. Family flowers only: Donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road Derry. BT48 8JE. Enquiries to: Brendan or Thomas, O’Briens of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 77764732. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

HASSON (née McCloskey (Roe)), Teresa. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Teresa Hasson Née McCloskey(Roe) peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on 2nd of June 2021, may she rest in peace. Late of 859 Glenshane Road , Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved wife of Hugh and loving mother of Geraldine McKenna, Margaret Rose Gormley, Christina Carton and Mary Claire Murphy. Much loved Nana of Hugh Francis, Teresa, Roger, Seamus , Bronagh and Pearse and Great Nana of Samuel, Hollie and Matthew. Dear mother in law of Micky, Roger, Mickey and the late Cornelius R.I.P. Loving sister of the late Maggie Jane Kealey, Josie McGrory, Packie and the late infant James R.I.P. Viewing at McLaughlin’s Funeral home 414a Ballyquin Road , Dungiven from 5pm to 9pm Wednesday and Thursday. Leaving McLaughlins Funeral home on Thursday at 9pm to repose from her late residence, sadly due to the ongoing pandemic the wake house is private. Funeral on Friday 4th of June leaving her late residence at 2pm for 2.30pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to Rush Hall Care Home c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family. Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for her.

CAMPBELL, Errol, June 1st 2021, passed away at his home, 79A Glenhead Road, Limavady. Much loved husband of Pat, loving father of Michelle, Gary, Russel and Aaron, dear father in law, Grandfather and Geat Grandfather.(close friends and family welcome at his home). Funeral service on Friday 4th June at 2pm in Ballykelly Presbyterian Church all welcome, (please observe social distancing.) Family flowers only please, donations if desired and cheques payable to LIPS and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

McNEILL, 1st. June 2021, peacefully, at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, RONNIE, (late of Foyle Road), beloved husband of Monica, loving father of Darren, Rhonda, Graham and the late Ryan and a dear and loving grandfather and greatgrandfather. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday the 3rd. Inst. at 11:00 a.m. for service and interment in the City Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. The Lord is my Shepherd.

CURRAN, Maureen, 31st May 2021, peacefully at the Foye Hospice, beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Maud (formerly of Hamilton Street and Lonemoor Road), loving sister of Harry, Patricia, Liam and the late Gerald, Jim, Johnny, Teddy and Colm and a much loved aunt. Deeply regretted by all her family and friends. Funeral from her home, 17 Lonemoor Gardens, on Thursday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Longtower Church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

O'DONNELL, Owen, 31st May 2021, peacefully at Ardlough Care Home, beloved son of the late Owen and Nora (formerly of the Oval Bar, Duke Street), loving brother or Eamon and the late Michael, brother-in-law of Linda and Una and dear uncle of Nora, Ciaran, Eimear, Roisin, Kathleen and Rory. Owen’s remains will be removed from W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Wednesday at 5 pm to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill, Buncrana for Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 o’clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.