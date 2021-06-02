Derry death notices - Wednesday, June 2, 2021

CAMPBELL, Errol, June 1st 2021, passed away at his home, 79A Glenhead Road, Limavady. Much loved husband of Pat, loving father of Michelle, Gary, Russel and Aaron, dear father in law, Grandfather and Geat Grandfather.(close friends and family welcome at his home). Funeral service on Friday 4th June at 2pm in Ballykelly Presbyterian Church all welcome, (please observe social distancing.) Family flowers only please, donations if desired and cheques payable to LIPS and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

McNEILL, 1st. June 2021, peacefully, at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, RONNIE, (late of Foyle Road), beloved husband of Monica, loving father of Darren, Rhonda, Graham and the late Ryan and a dear and loving grandfather and greatgrandfather. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday the 3rd. Inst. at 11:00 a.m. for service and interment in the City Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. The Lord is my Shepherd.

CURRAN, Maureen, 31st May 2021, peacefully at the Foye Hospice, beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Maud (formerly of Hamilton Street and Lonemoor Road), loving sister of Harry, Patricia, Liam and the late Gerald, Jim, Johnny, Teddy and Colm and a much loved aunt. Deeply regretted by all her family and friends. Funeral from her home, 17 Lonemoor Gardens, on Thursday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Longtower Church webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

O'DONNELL, Mary Anne, 31st May 2021 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital and formerly of Ardlough Care Home. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Tuesday at 7 pm. Her remains will then be removed to St Patrick’s Church, Dungiven (arriving at 9 pm) with Requiem Mass celebrated on Wednesday at 11 o’clock. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

O'DONNELL, Owen, 31st May 2021, peacefully at Ardlough Care Home, beloved son of the late Owen and Nora (formerly of the Oval Bar, Duke Street), loving brother or Eamon and the late Michael, brother-in-law of Linda and Una and dear uncle of Nora, Ciaran, Eimear, Roisin, Kathleen and Rory. Owen’s remains will be removed from W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Wednesday at 5 pm to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill, Buncrana for Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 o’clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McELROY (Castledawson) 31st May 2021, Bobby R.I.P. 13 Riverside South, beloved husband of Brigid and loving father of Kelley, Louise (Scullion) and Paul, dear brother of the late Eddie, Pat, Paul and Mary. Requiem Mass in Church of St Patrick, Castledawson on Wednesday 2nd June at 11.00am, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John, Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, daughters, son, daughter in law Ellen, son in law Denis Scullion, grandchildren Tommy, Phoebe and Daibhan, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House Private, The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

MITCHELL, Samuel, 30th May 2021 peacefully at home, 20 Woodburn Park, beloved husband of Dorothy, loving father of Brian and Peter, father-in-law of Melody, much loved grandfather of Laura and Jane and dear brother of Pauline and the late George, Arthur and Cecil. House private please. Funeral service will take place in Glendermott Parish Church on Wednesday at 2 pm. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding Coronavirus restrictions. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Tuesday from 4 - 6 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Glendermott Parish Church C/o Glendermott Parish Office, 10 Church Brae, Londonderry, BT472LS. The Lord is my Shepherd.

STRATTON (née McStravick), Philomena (Phil), 31st May 2021 Suddenly at her home 5 Gortmore Place Strathfoyle. Beloved mother of Ciara, grandmother of Rebecca and a great-grand mother, loving daughter of Nora and the late Eugene. R.I.P. Dear sister of Gerard, Catherine, Patrica, Kieran, Joan, Aisling, Conor and the late Martina. R.I.P. Funeral arrangements later. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family and close friends only. Family flowers only: Donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road Derry. BT48 8JE Enquiries to: Brendan or Thomas, O’Briens of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 77764732 Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

MOORE (née Reid), 31st May, Margaret Daphne, 2021 beloved wife of Martin, 9 Foyle Drive, Ballykelly, loving mother of Lee and the late Dawn, mother-in-law of Geraldine, much loved grandmother of Rose, Ethan and Anna and dear sister of Robin, Billy, Marietta, Frances, Alistair, Elizabeth and the late Hilary.House restricted to family and close friends only please. Funeral from her home on Thursday at 2 pm for interment in Balteagh Presbyterian Church burying ground. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin ( Ward 26), C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, WHSCT, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Londonderry, BT47 6SB. The Lord is my Shepherd.

DOHERTY (née Hone), Ella, 30th May 2021, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late William, 21 Blackburn Crescent, much loved mother of Kevin, Marie, Peter, Shaun, and the late baby John; mother-in-law of Dorothy, Brian, Hazel and the late Paula; dear sister of May, Pat and the late Patsy, Tommy and Sadie and a cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Very deeply regretted by her entire family circle. Funeral from her daughter’s home, 9 Bayswater, on Wednesday at 11.30 am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Trench Road. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. House restricted to family and close friends only due to the Coronavirus guidelines. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. St Therese of Lisieux, “the Little Flower” pray for her. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary intercede for her.

McCULLOUGH (nee Moore) – 31st May 2021, peacefully at home, 26 Millbank Avenue, Portstewart, Mary Morrow, dearly loved wife of the late Edmond, loving mother of Elizabeth, Laurena and the late Grace, Evelyn and John, mother-in-law of George and a much loved grandmother of Stephanie, Lee, Adam and Geena and great-grandmother of Maximilien, Sebastien, Mark and Mia. Service of thanksgiving in Portstewart Baptist Church on Thursday at 2.30pm followed by interment in Portstewart Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to NI Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. “At home with the Lord.”

COLHOUN, Alwyn, May, 30, 2021 Peacefully at his home 9, Blackburn Crescent, Woodburn, (surrounded by his loving family in his 75th year) much loved husband of Isobel, devoted Dad of Mark and Trevor, loving father-in-law of Gemma and Andrea, adored granda of Jacob, Ruari, Lola, Katie and Millie, dearest brother of Wallace and Vera. Funeral leaving his late home on Wednesday 2nd June at 11.30am followed by a Service of Thanksgiving in All Saints' Clooney Parish Church at 12.00noon burial afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to All Saints' Clooney Parish Church (cheques made payable to Clooney Parish Select Vestry) c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. One of Life's true Gentlemen.

LYNCH (née Curry), Margaret (Rita). We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Margaret (Rita) Lynch née Curry, peacefully at Deanfield Care Home on the 30th of May 2021. Late of 15 Brandywell Avenue and formerly of 27 Rathowen Park and 15 Elmwood Terrace. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of Pat. Devoted mother of Geraldine, Christine and Paddy. Precious daughter of the late William and Jane. A much loved mother-in-law of Kevin and Patricia. Loving grandmother to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dearest sister of Alexis, Dorothy and the late Jean and Tony. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Rita's remains will leave the McClafferty Funeral Home at 3:30pm today to repose at her late home 15 Brandywell Avenue, funeral leaving from there on Wednesday 2nd June at 10:20am for 11:00am requiem mass in St Columba's Church, Longtower, burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Rita's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below; http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Deanfield Care Home c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. St Padre Pio Pray For Her.