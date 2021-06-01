Derry death notices - Tuesday, June 1, 2021

MITCHELL, Samuel, 30th May 2021 peacefully at home, 20 Woodburn Park, beloved husband of Dorothy, loving father of Brian and Peter, father-in-law of Melody, much loved grandfather of Laura and Jane and dear brother of Pauline and the late George, Arthur and Cecil. House private please. Funeral service will take place in Glendermott Parish Church on Wednesday at 2 pm. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding Coronavirus restrictions. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Tuesday from 4 - 6 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Glendermott Parish Church C/o Glendermott Parish Office, 10 Church Brae, Londonderry, BT472LS. The Lord is my Shepherd.

STRATTON (née McStravick), Philomena (Phil), 31st May 2021 Suddenly at her home 5 Gortmore Place Strathfoyle. Beloved mother of Ciara, grandmother of Rebecca and a great-grand mother, loving daughter of Nora and the late Eugene. R.I.P. Dear sister of Gerard, Catherine, Patrica, Kieran, Joan, Aisling, Conor and the late Martina. R.I.P. Funeral arrangements later. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family and close friends only. Family flowers only: Donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road Derry. BT48 8JE Enquiries to: Brendan or Thomas, O’Briens of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 77764732 Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

MOORE (née Reid), 31st May, Margaret Daphne, 2021 beloved wife of Martin, 9 Foyle Drive, Ballykelly, loving mother of Lee and the late Dawn, mother-in-law of Geraldine, much loved grandmother of Rose, Ethan and Anna and dear sister of Robin, Billy, Marietta, Frances, Alistair, Elizabeth and the late Hilary.House restricted to family and close friends only please. Funeral from her home on Thursday at 2 pm for interment in Balteagh Presbyterian Church burying ground. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin ( Ward 26), C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, WHSCT, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Londonderry, BT47 6SB. The Lord is my Shepherd.

DOHERTY (née Hone), Ella, 30th May 2021, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late William, 21 Blackburn Crescent, much loved mother of Kevin, Marie, Peter, Shaun, and the late baby John; mother-in-law of Dorothy, Brian, Hazel and the late Paula; dear sister of May, Pat and the late Patsy, Tommy and Sadie and a cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Very deeply regretted by her entire family circle. Funeral from her daughter’s home, 9 Bayswater, on Wednesday at 11.30 am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Trench Road. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. House restricted to family and close friends only due to the Coronavirus guidelines. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. St Therese of Lisieux, “the Little Flower” pray for her. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary intercede for her.

McCULLOUGH (nee Moore) – 31st May 2021, peacefully at home, 26 Millbank Avenue, Portstewart, Mary Morrow, dearly loved wife of the late Edmond, loving mother of Elizabeth, Laurena and the late Grace, Evelyn and John, mother-in-law of George and a much loved grandmother of Stephanie, Lee, Adam and Geena and great-grandmother of Maximilien, Sebastien, Mark and Mia. Service of thanksgiving in Portstewart Baptist Church on Thursday at 2.30pm followed by interment in Portstewart Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to NI Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. “At home with the Lord.”

COLHOUN, Alwyn, May, 30, 2021 Peacefully at his home 9, Blackburn Crescent, Woodburn, (surrounded by his loving family in his 75th year) much loved husband of Isobel, devoted Dad of Mark and Trevor, loving father-in-law of Gemma and Andrea, adored granda of Jacob, Ruari, Lola, Katie and Millie, dearest brother of Wallace and Vera. Funeral leaving his late home on Wednesday 2nd June at 11.30am followed by a Service of Thanksgiving in All Saints' Clooney Parish Church at 12.00noon burial afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to All Saints' Clooney Parish Church (cheques made payable to Clooney Parish Select Vestry) c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. One of Life's true Gentlemen.

LYNCH (née Curry), Margaret (Rita). We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Margaret (Rita) Lynch née Curry, peacefully at Deanfield Care Home on the 30th of May 2021. Late of 15 Brandywell Avenue and formerly of 27 Rathowen Park and 15 Elmwood Terrace. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of Pat. Devoted mother of Geraldine, Christine and Paddy. Precious daughter of the late William and Jane. A much loved mother-in-law of Kevin and Patricia. Loving grandmother to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dearest sister of Alexis, Dorothy and the late Jean and Tony. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle, friends and neighbours. Rita's remains will leave the McClafferty Funeral Home at 3:30pm today to repose at her late home 15 Brandywell Avenue, funeral leaving from there on Wednesday 2nd June at 10:20am for 11:00am requiem mass in St Columba's Church, Longtower, burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Rita's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live via the link below; http://longtowerchurch.org/webcam/ Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Deanfield Care Home c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. St Padre Pio Pray For Her.

GEORGE (née Fleming), Margaret Elizabeth (Meta), May 30th, 2021, peacefully, in her own home, 12 Altnagelvin Park, Altnagelvin surrounded by her loving family, darling wife of the late Cecil and loving mother of Anne and Rosemary, much-loved mother-in-law of Oscar and Michael, beloved grandmother of James, Carlos and Rachel and proud great-grandmother of Sofia. Funeral leaving her late home on Tuesday at 1.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving in First Derry Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm. Burial afterwards in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. House private. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

COLLINS (née Martin), Mary, 30th May 2021 peacefully at home, 42 Cashelhill Park, Galliagh, beloved wife of Jack, loving mother of Sean, Martin, Annemarie, Christine, Roisin and the late Terence, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Roisin, Seamus, Joseph and the late Eithne, Peadar, Micheal, Packie and Tommy. Funeral from her home on Tuesday at 11.30 am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

The late Donna Jean Laverty passed peacefully on the 30th May 2021 in the Cancer Center Altnagalvin Hospital. Loving wife of Roger Laverty. The Laverty Family and Rogers sons Karl and David. Loving daughter to Sarah McNerlin and the late Conolly McNerlin, Loving sister to Brian, Colin, Ann Marie, Lynne. Cherished Auntie to Clare, Laura, Rachel, Kim, Jonathan, Julieann,

Gary, Tony, Lisa-Marien, loved and greatly missed Great Aunt. Remains to be waked from 8 Drummond Park. Funeral is at 2pm on Tuesday 1st June at Tamlaghtfinlagan Parish Church. Family flowers please, donations if desired to the North West Cancer Center and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

CAMPBELL (née McGandy), 29th May 2021, peacefully at her home, ANN (late of Tranarossan Avenue, Foyle Springs), beloved wife of the late Thomas Anthony, loving mother of Tom, Laverne and Peter, dear mother-in-law to Marc, devoted grandmother of Alan Thomas and Sophia Mason, dear and loving sister of Peter and the late Maura, and darling daughter of the late Hugh and Elizabeth. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the wider family circle and her closest friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family and friends only. Ann's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11.00am on Tuesday 1st June in St. Eugene's Cathedral. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. May the Divine Mercy intercede for her.

MACKLE (69 Mullaghboy Road, Bellaghy) 29th May 2021 (Suddenly at hospital) Patrick (Paddy) RIP, beloved father of Caolan, much loved partner of Sinead, loving son of Mary and the late Paddy , dear brother of Sarah and Una (Mc Cabe) and brother in law of John. Sadly due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Paddy's wake and Funeral will be "Strictly Private". Paddy's Requiem Mass (which is limited to friends and family only) will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday 1st June in St Mary's Church Bellaghy and can be viewed via the church webcam. https://bellaghyparish.com/webcam/ NB: The family home at 69 Mullaghboy Road, Bellaghy, is “Strictly Private” by request. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, partner, mother, sisters, brother in law, nephews Cahir and Ger, niece Amy , Sarah’s partner Weasley, and all the family circle. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy.