Derry death notices - Monday, May 31, 2021

GEORGE (née Fleming), Margaret Elizabeth (Meta), May 30th, 2021, peacefully, in her own home, 12 Altnagelvin Park, Altnagelvin surrounded by her loving family, darling wife of the late Cecil and loving mother of Anne and Rosemary, much-loved mother-in-law of Oscar and Michael, beloved grandmother of James, Carlos and Rachel and proud great-grandmother of Sofia. Funeral leaving her late home on Tuesday at 1.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving in First Derry Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm. Burial afterwards in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. House private. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

COLLINS (née Martin), Mary, 30th May 2021 peacefully at home, 42 Cashelhill Park, Galliagh, beloved wife of Jack, loving mother of Sean, Martin, Annemarie, Christine, Roisin and the late Terence, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Roisin, Seamus, Joseph and the late Eithne, Peadar, Micheal, Packie and Tommy. Funeral from her home on Tuesday at 11.30 am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

The late Donna Jean Laverty passed peacefully on the 30th May 2021 in the Cancer Center Altnagalvin Hospital. Loving wife of Roger Laverty. The Laverty Family and Rogers sons Karl and David. Loving daughter to Sarah McNerlin and the late Conolly McNerlin, Loving sister to Brian, Colin, Ann Marie, Lynne. Cherished Auntie to Clare, Laura, Rachel, Kim, Jonathan, Julieann,

Gary, Tony, Lisa-Marien, loved and greatly missed Great Aunt. Remains to be waked from 8 Drummond Park. Funeral is at 2pm on Tuesday 1st June at Tamlaghtfinlagan Parish Church. Family flowers please, donations if desired to the North West Cancer Center and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

CAMPBELL (née McGandy), 29th May 2021, peacefully at her home, ANN (late of Tranarossan Avenue, Foyle Springs), beloved wife of the late Thomas Anthony, loving mother of Tom, Laverne and Peter, dear mother-in-law to Marc, devoted grandmother of Alan Thomas and Sophia Mason, dear and loving sister of Peter and the late Maura, and darling daughter of the late Hugh and Elizabeth. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the wider family circle and her closest friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family and friends only. Ann's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11.00am on Tuesday 1st June in St. Eugene's Cathedral. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. May the Divine Mercy intercede for her.

MACKLE (69 Mullaghboy Road, Bellaghy) 29th May 2021 (Suddenly at hospital) Patrick (Paddy) RIP, beloved father of Caolan, much loved partner of Sinead, loving son of Mary and the late Paddy , dear brother of Sarah and Una (Mc Cabe) and brother in law of John. Sadly due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Paddy's wake and Funeral will be "Strictly Private". Paddy's Requiem Mass (which is limited to friends and family only) will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday 1st June in St Mary's Church Bellaghy and can be viewed via the church webcam. https://bellaghyparish.com/webcam/ NB: The family home at 69 Mullaghboy Road, Bellaghy, is “Strictly Private” by request. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, partner, mother, sisters, brother in law, nephews Cahir and Ger, niece Amy , Sarah’s partner Weasley, and all the family circle. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy.