Derry death notices - Sunday, May 30, 2021

PATTERSON (née McIlwaine), Anne, 27th May 2021 passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. Anne was a vibrant, free spirited artist and the most caring mother to Aaron and Zoe. She will be sorely missed by her mother Ruby and brothers Warnock and Wilson as well as friends and colleagues. House private but all are welcome to visit her wake at W J O’Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Monday from 6 - 8 pm. Anne will then travel to Cavan for a small private cremation service at a later time. A big thank you to all of your prayers and to the wonderful staff at Foyle Hospice.

HUGHES – 28th May 2021, peacefully at hospital, Dorothy, 7 Station Avenue, Portstewart (formerly of Movilla Road, Portstewart & Bushmills). Dearly beloved wife of the late Jack, much loved mother of Nicola and Graham and a loving mother-in-law and grandmother. Due to government restrictions house and funeral will be strictly private. No flowers please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to The British Lung Foundation c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all the family circle.

O’LOUGHLIN, (Swatragh) 28th May 2021 Sarah R.I.P. beloved daughter of the late Frank and Mary and loving sister of Bridie, Robert, Francis and Brendan. Funeral from 68 Gorteade Road on Sunday 30th May for 11.30am Mass in Church of St John the Baptist Granaghan, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sister, brother, nephews, nieces and extended family. House Private, the Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

MACKLE, (69 Mullaghboy Road, Bellaghy) 29th May 2021 (Suddenly at hospital) Patrick (Paddy) RIP, beloved father of Caolan, much loved partner of Sinead, loving son of Mary and the late Paddy , dear brother of Sarah and Una (Mc Cabe) and brother in law of John. “Funeral Arrangements Later”. NB: The family home at 69 Mullaghboy Road, Bellaghy, is “Strictly Private” by request. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, partner, mother, sisters, brother in law, nephews Cahir and Ger, niece Amy , Sarah’s partner Weasley, and all the family circle. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy.