Derry death notices - Saturday, May 29, 2021

HENRY, Thomas (Tommy), 28th May 2021, beloved husband of Mary, 233 Lonemoor Road, loving father of Thomas, Martin, Ann Marie, Bernadette, Andrew and Clare and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral from his home on Monday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 22), C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, WHSCT, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. St Theresa intercede for him. Sr. Clare Crockett pray for him.

LONG (née Blake), Sarah Elizabeth (Betty), 27th May 2021 peacefully at home, beloved wife of Frank, 205 Glenshane Road, Drumahoe, loving mother of Karen, Allaister and Brian, mother-in-law of David and Loretta, much loved grandmother of Jodie, Holly, Blake, Jonathan, Harry and Rodger and dear sister of Sylvia. House private please. Funeral service in Knowhead Presbyterian Church on Sunday at 2 o’clock. (Please to adhere to government Coronavirus restrictions). Interment afterwards in Faughanvale Presbyterian burying ground. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Waterside, BT47 2NL. The Lord is my shepherd.

HARTE, Thomas (Tom), 27th May 2021 at Altnagelvin hospital. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Liz nee Walker), Beloved son of the late Al and Nan, Dear brother of Geraldine, Noleen, Elaine, Jim, Gerard and the late Margaret and Baby Noel. A Much loved uncle. Funeral from his home 1 Culdaff Gardens on Saturday at 9.30am to St Mary’s Church Creggan for requiem mass at 10am. Interment afterwards in the city cemetery.deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his family circle and all who knew him. Requiem mass can be viewed via St Mary's Church webcam. Due to current pandemic wake and Funeral for family and friends only. Please adhere to government guidelines and maintain social distancing. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our lady of Knock, Pray for him.

O'BRIEN, Joseph Henry (Joe), May, 28, 2021 Peacefully at his home 4, Fallowlea Park, Caw (surrounded by his loving family in his 79th year) much loved husband of Tillie, (nee Cooke) devoted dad of Lee, Paul, Mark and Joanne, loving father -in-law of Fiona, Shelly and Gordon, adored grandad of Lyndsay, Laura, Natalie, Amy, Jade, Brooke, Katie-Lee, Sam and Ollie, great-grandad of Jamie, Dylan, Layla, Madison, Zachary, Hallie, Darcy and Farrah, a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral leaving his late home on Sunday 30th May, at 1.45pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving in Killaloo Parish Church at 2.30pm burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Killaloo Parish Church, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. Your presence is missed, but in our hearts you will live forever, Too good in life to be forgotten in death.

O’LOUGHLIN (Swatragh) 28th May 2021 Sarah R.I.P. beloved daughter of the late Frank and Mary and loving sister of Bridie, Robert, Francis and Brendan. Funeral from 68 Gorteade Road on Sunday 30th May for 11.30am Mass in Church of St John the Baptist Granaghan, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sister, brother, nephews, nieces and extended family. House Private, the Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

NYE, Karen May 26, 2021 Peacefully at her friend's home. Private Cremation in Kent at a later date. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her friends and entire family circle. At Rest.