Derry death notices - Friday, May 28, 2021

QUIGLEY, Robert, May 25, 2021 Suddenly, devoted dad of Cameron, Loghan and Brayden, much loved son of the late Elizabeth Phelan, dear step-son of Eric, precious brother of Catherine, James, Sharon, Trisha and Laura, a dear uncle and friend. Funeral service in his late home 2, Rossdowney Avenue, Waterside on Saturday 29th May at 10.30am followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired ( Cheque made payable to W. H. & S. C. T. North West Cancer Centre Ward 50 Altnagelvin Hospital ) c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A. Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

BOND (née Fitzpatrick), Ann, 25th May 2021 suddenly at home, 20 Sandbank Park, beloved wife of the late Michael, loving mother of Emma-Louise, Simon and Rebecca, daughter of Vicky and Ken Fitzpatrick and dear sister Noella, Cathy, Jackie, Juan Pol, Veronica and the late Kenneth. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Eugene's Cathedral on Saturday at 9 am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Ann's funeral service can be viewed live via the St Eugene’s Cathedral webcam. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O'Brien & Son's Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Friday from 6 - 9 pm. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

LONG, Elizabeth Gloria, 27th May 2021 Peacefully at Ardlough Care Home, beloved wife of the late William Alexander (Lexie), late of Redwood Park and loving mother of Janice, Rosalind and Christine, dear mother-in-law of Stephen, Keith and Nigel and a devoted grandmother of Lauren, Cameron, Craig, Hannah, Samuel, Mia and the late Leona. Funeral Service in Faughanvale Presbyterian Church Burial Ground on Saturday 29th May at 1.00pm. House strictly private. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if wished, to Ebrington Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Julie Faulkner, 22 Glenaden HIll, Londonderry BT47 2LJ. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle. Your memory is our greatest treasure, to love, to cherish, to keep forever.

BURTON, Ernest Edward 27th May peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Margaret and loving father of John, Elizabeth, Laura, William, Edith and the late Junior, dear father in law of Elaine, Alister, Ivan, Maria and Jennifer and a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral leaving his son John's home, 75 Duncastle Park at 11.45am on Sunday 30th May for burial in Ballyoan Cemetery at 12.15. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to Chest, Heart & stroke 21 Dublin Road, Belfast BT2 7HD Deeply regretted by his loving family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

MILLER, Doreen (Nee McConnell), 26th May 2021 At Home 11 Clagan Road Claudy Beloved Wife of the Late Mervyn and Loving Mother of John, Eileen, Sylvia, Kenneth, Katrina and David, and a dear Mother In Law of Trevor, Julie, Aldwyn, and Glynis, and a devoted Grandmother and Greatgrandmother. Funeral leaving her late home at 2.30pm on Sunday 30th May for burial in Banagher Presbyterian Church Burying Ground. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if wished to Banagher Presbyterian Church c/o Mr. Douglas Scott, 502 Glenshane Road, Claudy BT47 4BS All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 028 7131 1321. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle.

McLAUGHLIN, George Joseph (Georgie), 24th May 2021, suddenly at home, 37 Grafton Street, beloved husband of Philomena, son of the late George and Cissie, loving father of Joseph, Katrina, Lisa, Clare, Brendan, Fiona, Shane, Georgie and Ethan, a much loved grandfather, great-grandfather and dear brother of Alex, Josephine, Patricia, Eugene, Christopher and the late Colm. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle. House private please. Funeral from his sister’s home, 30 Groarty Road, on Friday at 10.15 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. The funeral mass can be viewed live via the St Eugene’s Cathedral webcam. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding Coronavirus restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Knock intercede for him.

McBRIDE, 25th. May 2021 suddenly, CONOR, (late of Stradowen Drive, Strathfoyle) beloved son of Karen and Sean McDevitt, loving brother of Dean, Eoghan and Jack, dear grandson of the late Newell and Josephine McBride, loving nephew of Julie and Lisa. Conor will be sorely missed by his entire family circle and many friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

McWILLIAMS (née Carlin), Rosemary, 25th May 2021 at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Jim, 41 Gortnessy Road, Drumahoe, loving mother of Gavin, Dervilla, Naomi and Fintan, mother-in-law of Catherine, Sean and Damien, much loved grandmother of Oran, Conal, Callum, Evan, Eva, Xavier, Zac and Zayn and dear sister of Patsy, Terry, Willie, Neil and the late Eamonn and Brendan. House private please. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Mary’s Church, Tamnaherin on Friday at 12.30 pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Foyle Search & Rescue, 20 Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2AB. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

FINLAY, Ernest Searle, May, 26, 2021 Peacefully at his home 14, Roulston Avenue, Waterside, (surrounded by his loving family in his 73rd year) devoted husband of Rhoda, devoted father of Robert and Sharon, dear father-in-law of Andrew, adored granda of Andrew, dearest brother of Raymond and Violet, brother-in-law too the Robinson Family. Funeral leaving his late home on Friday 28th May, at 1.15pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving in Ebrington Presbyterian Church at 1.30pm burial afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle. Peace-fully sleeping free from all pain, we wouldn't awake you to suffer again.