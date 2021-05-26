Derry death notices - Thursday, May 27, 2021

McLAUGHLIN, George Joseph (Georgie), 24th May 2021, suddenly at home, 37 Grafton Street, beloved husband of Philomena, son of the late George and Cissie, loving father of Joseph, Katrina, Lisa, Clare, Brendan, Fiona, Shane, Georgie and Ethan, a much loved grandfather, great-grandfather and dear brother of Alex, Josephine, Patricia, Eugene, Christopher and the late Colm. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle. House private please. Funeral from his sister’s home, 30 Groarty Road, on Friday at 10.15 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. The funeral mass can be viewed live via the St Eugene’s Cathedral webcam. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding Coronavirus restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Knock intercede for him.

McBRIDE, 25th. May 2021 suddenly, CONOR, (late of Stradowen Drive, Strathfoyle) beloved son of Karen and Sean McDevitt, loving brother of Dean, Eoghan and Jack, dear grandson of the late Newell and Josephine McBride, loving nephew of Julie and Lisa. Conor will be sorely missed by his entire family circle and many friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

O'DONNELL (Derry, Lavey and Maghera) 25th May 2021 Fr Brian retired Parish Priest of St Mary’s Parish Lavey. Peacefully at Milesian Manor, Magherafelt. Fr Brian’s remains reposing in St Mary’s Church, Lavey. Church will be open until 10pm on Wednesday evening for those wishing to pay their respects. Requiem Mass on Thursday 27th May at 12 Noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed at: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-our-lady-of-mercy. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, Bishop McKeown, Priests and Parishioners of Derry Diocese.

McWILLIAMS (née Carlin), Rosemary, 25th May 2021 at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Jim, 41 Gortnessy Road, Drumahoe, loving mother of Gavin, Dervilla, Naomi and Fintan, mother-in-law of Catherine, Sean and Damien, much loved grandmother of Oran, Conal, Callum, Evan, Eva, Xavier, Zac and Zayn and dear sister of Patsy, Terry, Willie, Neil and the late Eamonn and Brendan. House private please. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Mary’s Church, Tamnaherin on Friday at 12.30 pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Foyle Search & Rescue, 20 Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2AB. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

FINLAY, Ernest Searle, May, 26, 2021 Peacefully at his home 14, Roulston Avenue, Waterside, (surrounded by his loving family in his 73rd year) devoted husband of Rhoda, devoted father of Robert and Sharon, dear father-in-law of Andrew, adored granda of Andrew, dearest brother of Raymond and Violet, brother-in-law too the Robinson Family. Funeral leaving his late home on Friday 28th May, at 1.15pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving in Ebrington Presbyterian Church at 1.30pm burial afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle. Peace-fully sleeping free from all pain, we wouldn't awake you to suffer again.

McSHEFFREY, (Nee Leighton) – 22nd May 2021 (peacefully) at Madelayne Court, Portstewart, Anne R.I.P., (formerly of Lislea Court, Coleraine), beloved wife of the late Joseph (Joe) R.I.P., much loved mother of Joanne and Declan and devoted nana of Rory, Kerry, Brady and Jack. House and funeral private due to government restrictions. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for St Vincent De Paul c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family and entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On Her Soul.

ROBINSON – 25th May 2021, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Matthew formerly of 88 Cumber Road, Claudy, devoted husband of the late Maxine, much loved father of Diane, Gareth and the late Paul, father-in-law of Graeme and Joanne, devoted grandfather of Jaime, Neil, Jill, Scott and Matthew, great-grandfather of Sophie, Liam and Ellah and brother of Anna, Edith and the late Robert, Lily, Winston and Joe. House strictly private. Funeral service in Cumber Upper Parish Church (with restricted numbers due to Covid-19 regulations) on Thursday 27th May at 2.00pm followed by interment in Cumber Upper Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired and cheques payable to Cumber Upper Parish Church c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle. “The Lords My Shepherd”

TONER (née Hasson), May, 26th May 2021, beloved wife of the late Jackie, loving mother of Eamon, Julia and Anthony, cherished grandmother of Jacqueline, John-Gerald, Steven, Antoinette, Eimear, Aine and Anna, a much loved great-grandmother and dear sister of Nan, Lily, Robbie, Fr. Gerald, Anthony and the late Issac, Tommy, Jim and Phonsie. House restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Funeral from her home, 126 Irish Green Street, Limavady on Friday at 9.40 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

MILLER, Doreen (Nee McConnell), 26th May 2021 At Home 11 Clagan Road Claudy Beloved Wife Of The Late Mervyn And Loving Mother Of John, Eileen, Sylvia, Kenneth, Katrina And David. Dear Mother In Law Of Trevor, Julie, Aldwyn, And Glynis, And A Devoted Grandmother And Greatgrandmother. Funeral Arrangements Later. The Lord Is My Shepherd

McLAUGHLIN (née Ramsey), Mary. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Mary McLaughlin née Ramsey, peacefully at Fourth Valley Hospital, Larbert, Scotland on the 22nd of May 2021. Late of Alloa, Clackmannashire and formerly of Central Drive, Creggan. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of Pat. Devoted mother of Christine, Liz, Jim, Kieran and Martin. Loving grandmother and great-grandmother. A much loved sister, mother-in-law and aunt. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Mary's remains will be reposing at the McClafferty chapel of rest. Viewing from 4pm to 6pm on Wednesay 26th May and from 4pm to 6:15pm on Thursday 27th May. Mary's remains will then be immediately taken to St. Marys Church, Creggan for arrival at 6:40pm on Thursday 27th May 2021 to repose overnight. Mary's funeral requiem mass will take place on Friday 28th of May 2021 at 10am. The live streaming link is below; https://www.churchservices.tv/creggan Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o the immediate family or Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. On Her Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. Our Lady of Lourdes Intercede For Her.

NELSON (née Hassan) – May 25, 2021 (peacefully) at her daughter Anne’s home, 7 Iniscarn Road, Moneymore, in her 92nd year, Mamie, dearly beloved wife of the late Bobbie, much loved mother of Anne, Roberta, Harriett and Jacqueline, loving mother-in-law of William, George and Ian, a dearly loved grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother and dearest sister of the late Harold and George. House strictly private. Funeral from Anne’s home on Thursday, May 27 at 1:45pm for service in Curran Presbyterian Church at 2:30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Marie Curie and Curran Presbyterian Church Building Fund, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will always be loved and remembered by her Family and the entire Family Circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd”.