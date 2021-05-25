Derry death notices - Wednesday, May 26, 2021

McLAUGHLIN (née Ramsey), Mary. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Mary McLaughlin née Ramsey, peacefully at Fourth Valley Hospital, Larbert, Scotland on the 22nd of May 2021. Late of Alloa, Clackmannashire and formerly of Central Drive, Creggan. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of Pat. Devoted mother of Christine, Liz, Jim, Kieran and Martin. Loving grandmother and great-grandmother. A much loved sister, mother-in-law and aunt. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Mary's remains will be reposing at the McClafferty chapel of rest. Viewing from 4pm to 6pm on Wednesay 26th May and from 4pm to 6:15pm on Thursday 27th May. Mary's remains will then be immediately taken to St. Marys Church, Creggan for arrival at 6:40pm on Thursday 27th May 2021 to repose overnight. Mary's funeral requiem mass will take place on Friday 28th of May 2021 at 10am. The live streaming link is below; https://www.churchservices.tv/creggan Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o the immediate family or Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. On Her Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. Our Lady of Lourdes Intercede For Her.

NELSON (née Hassan) – May 25, 2021 (peacefully) at her daughter Anne’s home, 7 Iniscarn Road, Moneymore, in her 92nd year, Mamie, dearly beloved wife of the late Bobbie, much loved mother of Anne, Roberta, Harriett and Jacqueline, loving mother-in-law of William, George and Ian, a dearly loved grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother and dearest sister of the late Harold and George. House strictly private. Funeral from Anne’s home on Thursday, May 27 at 1:45pm for service in Curran Presbyterian Church at 2:30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Marie Curie and Curran Presbyterian Church Building Fund, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will always be loved and remembered by her Family and the entire Family Circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd”.

DOHERTY, (DEVINE), 24th. May 2021 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, SHEILA, (SARAH, late of Ederowen Park) beloved wife of Joseph Doherty and the late Hugh (Carter) Devine, loving mother of Sheila, Valerie, Hugh, Paul, Patrice and Jolene, a dear and loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Loving sister of Marion, Christine, Philomena, Don and the late Philip, dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished to Alzheimer Society, 10 Sevenoaks, Derry, BT47 6AL Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

DOHERTY, Patrick, 23rd May 2021 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Mary, formerly of Violet Street and late of Beechwood Court, loving father of Sharon and Eugene, father-in-law of Joseph and Katherine, much loved grandfather of Meghan and Thomas and great-grandfather of Aria. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

CARLISLE (née McCay), Bernadette (Berna). Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. 23rd May, 2021 R I P – formerly of Jacqueline Way. Dearly beloved Wife of the Late Mick. A loving Mother of Paul, Edel, Michelle, Alina, and the Late Michael. A loving Sister of Anna and a Devoted Grandmother, Mother in Law and Aunt. Sadly due to the Current Circumstances the Wake and Funeral will be Private. Family Flowers only please Donations if wished in lieu of Flowers to the Long Tower Chapel. Deeply Regretted by her entire Family Circle, Friends and Neighbours. All Enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors Tel 02871311321 Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

WALLACE, Desmond, formerly of Main Street, Desertmartin. Suddenly at his home in Toronto, Canada. Loving Husband of Deborah, beloved Father of Stacey and Julie and Grandfather of Elijah. Dearest Brother of Doreen, Billy, Mervyn, Norman, Grace and Alan and a dear Uncle. "Worthy of everlasting remembrance" Gone too soon.