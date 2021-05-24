Derry death notices - Tuesday, May 25, 2021

DOHERTY, Patrick, 23rd May 2021 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of the late Mary, formerly of Violet Street and late of Beechwood Court, loving father of Sharon and Eugene, father-in-law of Joseph and Katherine, much loved grandfather of Meghan and Thomas and great-grandfather of Aria. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

CARLISLE (née McCay), Bernadette (Berna). Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. 23rd May, 2021 R I P – formerly of Jacqueline Way. Dearly beloved Wife of the Late Mick. A loving Mother of Paul, Edel, Michelle, Alina, and the Late Michael. A loving Sister of Anna and a Devoted Grandmother, Mother in Law and Aunt. Sadly due to the Current Circumstances the Wake and Funeral will be Private. Family Flowers only please Donations if wished in lieu of Flowers to the Long Tower Chapel. Deeply Regretted by her entire Family Circle, Friends and Neighbours. All Enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors Tel 02871311321 Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

WALLACE, Desmond, formerly of Main Street, Desertmartin. Suddenly at his home in Toronto, Canada. Loving Husband of Deborah, beloved Father of Stacey and Julie and Grandfather of Elijah. Dearest Brother of Doreen, Billy, Mervyn, Norman, Grace and Alan and a dear Uncle. "Worthy of everlasting remembrance" Gone too soon.