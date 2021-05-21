Derry death notices - Saturday, May 21, 2021

FARREN, 20th. May 2021 suddenly at his home, Stephen, (late of Laburnum Terrace), beloved son of Martin and Geraldine, loving brother of Christopher and Joanne, devoted uncle of Oran, dear brother-in-law of Vinnie. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his family and close friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

McLAUGHLIN, John, 21st May 2021 peacefully at Foyle Hospice, (late of Tutor Close, formerly of Springtown Camp), beloved husband of Mary, loving father of Jimmy, Veronica, Benny, Pauline, Mary, John, Majella, Peter and the late Eileen, a devoted grandfather, great-grandfather and father-in-law. Dear son of the late John and Veronica, loving brother of the late Billy, Moya, Jimmy, Tommy and Eileen. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends. Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

JEFFERSON, Robert Thompson (Bertie), May 21, 2021 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family in his 88th year formerly of 41, Alderbrook, Eglinton) much loved husband of Beryl, devoted dad of Rob, Jim, Glyn, Janeen and the late Glen, loving father-in-law of Barry, Lesley and Kara, adored granda of Shannen, Ben, Sam, Louisa and Maisy. Funeral leaving his daughter Janeen’s home 110, Dellwood, Eglinton on Monday 24th May at 11.30am followed by a Service of Thanksgiving in Glendermott Parish Church at 12.00noon burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Glendermott Parish Church c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. Peace-fully sleeping free from all pain, we wouldn’t awake you to suffer again.

GLASGOW, Norman, 20th May 2021 Peacefully at his home 50 Kingslane, Ballykelly. Beloved husband of the late Mary (née Butler), Loving father of Emma, and Laura, father-in-law of Kerri, a much loved grandfather of Cahaír, son of Edgar and the late Marion, brother of Margaret, and Josephine. Sadly owing to current restrictions wake and funeral strictly family and close friends only. Norman’s funeral will take place on Monday 24th May at 10am in Enagh Cemetery Limavady. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732 Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

MEGARRY, May 21st 2021, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Model Court Care Home Ballymoney, Samuel James, 10 Rosslyn Close, Limavady. Much loved husband and best friend of Margaret, loving father of Pauline, Samuel, dear father in law of kenny and Helen, devoted grandfather of Mark, Emma and Andrew. Sadly due to the current pandemic house and funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Alzheimer's Society and forwarded to Browns funeral Directors, 21 Aghanloo Ind Estate, Aghanloo Road, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle. 'At peace with the Lord'

McGAUGHEY (née McLaughlin), Mary Bernadette (Bernie), 21st May 2021, late of 140 Ringsend Road, Ballerin, special friend of Peter, former wife of Gerard, loving mother of Julieanne and dear sister of Monica and John. Sadly, house private and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Marie Curie, C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

WILLIAMSON - May 21st 2021 (suddenly) at his home, 154 Innisrush Road, Upperlands, James Geoffrey. Beloved Son of the late John and Elizabeth and much loved Brother of Torrens. House and funeral strictly private. Lovingly remembered.