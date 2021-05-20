Derry death notices - Friday, May 21, 2021

THOMPSON, Ronald (Ron), 20th May 2021 peacefully at Owenmór Care Home, beloved husband of Ella, Dundrain, Burnfoot, loving father of Katherine, Martin, Lorraine, Sharon and the late Ronald and devoted granda of Jack, Oran, Caitlin, Emily, Charlie, Alex, Reeva and Amber-Rose. House private please and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the link below. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU on Friday from 6.30 – 7.30 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Owenmór Care Home (Patient Comfort Fund), 167 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JH. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Knock intercede for him.

McERLAIN (Ballymaguigan) 20th May 2021.Brendan R.I.P. 41 Lough Road, beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Eugene, John, Gary, Nicholas, Brenda and Agnes, dear brother of Sheila, Nuala, and the late Eugene, Kieran, Marie, Anne and Sally. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House Strictly Private, The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

NEESON (Maghera) 20th May 2021, Francis R.I.P. 2 Glen Close, beloved husband of Una and loving brother of John, Kathleen McCloskey, Annie Mullan, Laura McEldowney, Pat Taylor and the late Charlie, Mary Kerr, Tillie Doherty and Eddie. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at St. Patrick’s Church Maghera Live Webcam Stream | MCN Media Live Streaming on Sunday 23rd May at 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, brother, sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House Strictly Private, The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

KYNE (Magherafelt) 20th May 2021 Brendan R.I.P. 18 Draperstown Road Desertmartin, Beloved husband of Bernie and loving father of Michael and Grainne (McGuckin), father in law of Nuala and Tony and grandfather to Niamh, Aine Rose and Kian, son of the late Michael and Margaret Kyne and dear brother of Seamus, Malachy, Mary Rafferty and the late Dolores, brother in law of Marie Kyne, Cyril Rafferty and June Kyne. Requiem Mass can be viewed via webcam at Church Webcam (magherafeltparish.org) on Saturday 22nd May at 11.00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughter, daughter in law, son in law, grandchildren, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House Strictly Private. The Funeral numbers will be limited to social distancing within the Church.

CARTON, Bridie, 20th May 2021 peacefully at Ardlough Care Home and formerly of Clondermott Park, Waterside, beloved sister of Robert and the late Margaret and Eddie and dear aunt of Martin, Damian, Christine and Ann-Marie. House private please and funeral restricted to family and close friends only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU this evening (Thursday) from 7 – 9 pm. Queen of The Most Holy Rosary pray for her.

O'REILLY (née McGilloway), Ellen (Nellie). We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Ellen (Nellie) O' Reilly née Mc Gilloway, peacefully at her late home, 2 Mulroy Gardens on the 19th of May 2021, surrounded by all her loving family. Formerly of 19 Benevenagh Gardens. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Sadie, Sylvia, John, Marian, Freddie and the late William, Bridie and Veronica. Devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. A much loved sister of Maureen and Berna. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Nellie's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live on Friday 21st May 2021 at 10:00am via the link below;

https://www.churchservices.tv/creggan Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to either Marie Curie or The Foyle Hospice c/o the immediate family or Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. Sr. Clare Crockett Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Knock Intercede For Her.

HEGARTY, Frederick (Ted), 18th May 2021 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Susan, 23 Fortfield Avenue, loving father of Anthony, Martina, Gary, Vincent and Linda and a much loved grandfather of Charlene, Ciaran, Eva, Shane, John, Aimee, Joshua and Aaliyah. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the St Patrick's Church, Pennyburn webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (North West Cancer Centre) C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, WHSCT, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

O'KANE, Eileen, died peacefully in London on Sunday 2nd May in the company of her sisters Maureen and Bridget.

She is sadly missed by her sisters and her brothers Tomais and P.J. Her many nieces, nephews, brother-in-law and wide circle of friends are saddened by her departure from this world. However, they recognise that she is at peace and happy that she is with God and united with her Mum & Dad in heaven. Funeral arrangements; Mass will take place at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel in Draperstown on 22 May at 11:00 and burial in Moneyneena Cemetery.