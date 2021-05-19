Derry death notices - Thursday, May 20, 2021

SHEILS, 19th May 2021, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvln Hospital, Eamon (late of Dundrum Park, Foyle Springs, formerly of Mountjoy Street) beloved husband of Victoria, loving father of Christopher, Alana and Johnpaul, devoted grandfather of Lauren, Elliot and Taighe. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are private for family and close friends only. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

O'REILLY (née McGilloway), Ellen (Nellie). We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Ellen (Nellie) O' Reilly née Mc Gilloway, peacefully at her late home, 2 Mulroy Gardens on the 19th of May 2021, surrounded by all her loving family. Formerly of 19 Benevenagh Gardens. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Sadie, Sylvia, John, Marian, Freddie and the late William, Bridie and Veronica. Devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. A much loved sister of Maureen and Berna. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Sadly, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the updated government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private for family and friends only. Please maintain social distancing and adhere to government guidelines at all times. Nellie's funeral requiem mass can be streamed live on Friday 21st May 2021 at 10:00am via the link below;

https://www.churchservices.tv/creggan Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to either Marie Curie or The Foyle Hospice c/o the immediate family or Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. Sr. Clare Crockett Pray For Her. Our Lady Of Knock Intercede For Her.

HEGARTY, Frederick (Ted), 18th May 2021 peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved husband of Susan, 23 Fortfield Avenue, loving father of Anthony, Martina, Gary, Vincent and Linda and a much loved grandfather of Charlene, Ciaran, Eva, Shane, John, Aimee, Joshua and Aaliyah. Sadly, house and funeral restricted to family and close friends only please, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the St Patrick's Church, Pennyburn webcam. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (North West Cancer Centre) C/o Mr Brian Moran, MDEC Unit, WHSCT, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

BURKE, Michael (Mickey), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Michael (Mickey) Burke peacefully at home on 19th of May 2021, may he rest in peace. Late of 1 Plantation Road, Park, Claudy, Co Derry BT47 4AZ. Loving son of the late Michael and Cassie R.I.P. Beloved husband of Maria and loving father of Michael, Ann Marie, Pierce (Lisa) and Dermot (Andrea). Devoted grandfather of Micheál, Cassí, Pierce, Paidí and Eva. Dear brother of Lisa, Anna, Frank, Mary, Raymond, Christine, Kathleen, Briege and the late Martin R.I.P. Reposing at his late residence from 11am Thursday, funeral from there on Saturday 22nd of May leaving at 12.15pm for 1pm Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Craigbane, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed via https://www.facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors/ Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to The Northwest Cancer Centre or Foyle Hospice c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family. St Padre Pio pray for him.

O'KANE, Eileen, died peacefully in London on Sunday 2nd May in the company of her sisters Maureen and Bridget.

She is sadly missed by her sisters and her brothers Tomais and P.J. Her many nieces, nephews, brother-in-law and wide circle of friends are saddened by her departure from this world. However, they recognise that she is at peace and happy that she is with God and united with her Mum & Dad in heaven. Funeral arrangements; Mass will take place at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel in Draperstown on 22 May at 11:00 and burial in Moneyneena Cemetery.

McWILLIAMS – May 19, 2021 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Hugh William (Billy), dearly beloved husband of the late Nellie, 35 Moyola Avenue, Castledawson, much loved father of Heather, Shirley and Karen, dearest father-in-law of David, Jerry and Martin, loving grandfather of Daniel, Kim, Michael, Amy, Kathryn and Rebekah and dear great-grandfather of Edward, Aida and Juno. House strictly private due to current government restrictions. A service for family and friends will take place. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Moyola Football Club Youth Programme payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Always loved and remembered by his Family and Neighbours